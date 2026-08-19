Exide Industries has infused fresh capital into its wholly owned subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions, taking its total investment in the lithium-ion cell maker past Rs 5,100 crore. The company disclosed the move in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.

Exide Industries invests nearly Rs 200 crore in EESL

Exide invested just short of Rs 200 crore by subscribing to equity shares of EESL on a rights basis. The subsidiary allotted 5,71,42,857 shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 25, taking the total consideration to just under Rs 200 crore.

With this infusion, the company’s cumulative investment in EESL’s equity share capital, including share premium, stands at Rs 5,102.23 crore. This figure also includes funds earlier put into Exide Energy, which has since merged with EESL.

The shareholding pattern remains unchanged. EESL continues to be a 100% subsidiary of Exide Industries.

Exide Energy Solutions to use funds for Bengaluru lithium-ion cell plant

The funding traces back to a board decision taken on January 30, 2026, when directors cleared an infusion of up to Rs 1,400 crore into EESL, to be released in one or more tranches. The money is meant to support a greenfield, multi-gigawatt lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility that EESL is setting up in Bengaluru.

Exide said in the filing that the equity infusion would go toward funding the plant and meeting the subsidiary’s broader working capital needs.

About EESL

EESL was incorporated in 2022. It manufactures and sells lithium-ion battery cells, modules and packs aimed at India’s electric vehicle market as well as stationary energy storage applications.

As of the filing date, EESL’s paid-up equity share capital stood at Rs 1,589.93 crore. Its net worth as on March 31, 2026 was Rs 3,991.06 crore, while turnover for the year came in at Rs 157.56 crore. The company reported a loss after tax of Rs 248.16 crore for the year.

Turnover figures for the previous two years, restated after the EEPL merger, stood at Rs 116.89 crore for FY25 and Rs 239.14 crore for FY24.

Exide Industries share price: Stock gains 5% intraday on August 19

EESL’s share price has been up 5% as of intraday trading on August 19, 2026. The company’s share price has been down 8.35%. Furthermore, the share price has been down 47.54% in the past year.