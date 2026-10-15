Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal on Thursday said India needs to adopt a more liberal regulatory approach, instead of framing increasingly complex rules to prevent wrongdoing by a few. Excessive regulation was penalising businesses that comply with the law, he said at the FE Modern BFSI Summit 2026.

While the government often speaks about liberalisation, regulatory authorities continue to tighten rules, Piramal said. “Why penalise the 99% of the people who are following rules?”

Calling for greater policy stability, Piramal criticised abrupt regulatory changes, particularly in the insurance sector. “That is not reform. That is not bringing down the cost. It is actually going to reduce the availability of insurance.”

Piramal said such changes could unsettle investors who had committed capital based on the prevailing regulatory framework. “You can’t make changes every few months. There has to be some steadiness,” he said, adding that policymakers should provide adequate transition periods for significant regulatory changes.

He also pointed to changes in long-term capital gains taxation as an example of policy uncertainty that could affect perceptions about the Indian economy despite its strong growth.

On the banking and financial services sector, Piramal said the Reserve Bank of India had significantly strengthened compliance and risk management standards, particularly for large NBFCs, leaving limited scope for excessive risk-taking.