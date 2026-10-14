The Brookfield-backed Avaada Group is exploring Europe and West Asian markets as part of its export strategy.

“Europe and West Asia are important markets that we are actively evaluating as part of Avaada Electro’s international growth strategy,” Vineet Mittal, chairman of Avaada Group, told FE.

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Avaada Electro, the group’s solar manufacturing arm, filed its updated draft red herring prospectus with markets regulator Sebi for its proposed Rs 7,600-crore initial public offering (IPO) in August this year.

In Europe, the company’s initial focus includes markets such as Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain, where they see significant renewable-energy deployment and demand for reliable, high-efficiency solar products, Mittal said.

They are evaluating opportunities across utility-scale projects, commercial and industrial applications, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partnerships, and long-term supply arrangements, he said.

Its listed peer Tata Power is also targeting its first exports of solar equipment including cells and panels to Europe, CEO Praveer Sinha said during a media call after Q1 results, as the European Union seeks to diversify its supply chain beyond Chinese manufacturers.

In West Asia, Avaada sees strong opportunities in markets such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman, where very large renewable-energy programmes are being developed, Mittal said.

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“Importantly, our strategy is not limited to module exports. We also want to build a meaningful cell export business by leveraging our integrated manufacturing capabilities in India,” he said.

Mittal said the company sees strong potential for N-type TOPCon solar cells and high-efficiency bifacial modules. The company’s objective is to build long-term relationships with developers, engineering, procurement and construction companies, and distribution partners rather than approach these markets only as transactional export destinations, he said.