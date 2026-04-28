The parent company of Zomato, Eternal reported a 346% year on year (YoY) jump in its net profit at Rs 174 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 39 crore reported in Q4FY25.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 17,292 crore, up 196.45% YoY from Rs 5,833 crore reported in Q4FY25.

On sequential basis the company reported an increase of 70.59% from Rs 102 crore reported in Q3FY26. Revenue also increased 5.99% from Rs 16,315 crore reported in Q3FY26.

Blinkit leads growth momentum

The company’s quick commerce arm, Blinkit, emerged as the biggest growth driver. The company in its Q4 release noted that revenue from the operations (external customer) rose to Rs 13,232 crore from Rs 1,709 crore reported in Q4FY25 and from Rs 12,256 crore reported in Q3FY26.

Revenue from this segment surged to Rs 37,779 crore in FY26, compared to Rs 5,206 crore in the previous year.

Food delivery remains profitable

Eternal’s core food delivery business in India continued to deliver steady performance. The segment reported revenue of Rs 10,159 crore and profit of Rs 1,079 crore for FY26.

The Hyperpure B2B supplies business also turned profitable, while the going-out segment, which includes dining and events, remained loss-making.

Eternal FY26 highlights

Revenue for the full financial year FY26 stood at Rs 54,364 crore. Net Profit stood at Rs 366 crore.

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Eternal transfers District platform tech to WEPL in Rs 24 crore deal

the company said it has entered into an asset transfer agreement with its subsidiary Wasteland Entertainment Private Limited (WEPL).

Under the deal, Eternal will transfer the technology stack of its District platform to WEPL for Rs 24.19 crore.

Leadership change during the year

The company saw a leadership transition during the year. Founder Deepinder Goyal stepped down as CEO in February 2026. Albinder Singh Dhindsa, who leads Blinkit, took over as the new chief executive.