Essar Power will invest around Rs 4,500 crore in a 300 megawatt (MW) renewable energy project in Andhra Pradesh, as the company steps up investments in clean energy and targets a diversified 5 gigawatt (GW) power portfolio spanning renewable, thermal and gas-based generation.

Essar Renewables, the renewable energy arm of Essar Power, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with state-owned NHPC for the project, which will combine solar and wind generation with battery energy storage systems (BESS) to deliver reliable and dispatchable renewable electricity.

The agreement marks another step in Essar’s renewable energy expansion. The company has already secured three major renewable energy tenders from NHPC and SJVN, with an aggregate awarded capacity of approximately 1 GW.

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The latest project forms part of Essar Power’s strategy to develop a 5 GW energy portfolio, combining investments in renewable energy with conventional power generation.

“The 300 MW FDRE project with NHPC is an important milestone in this journey, strengthening our portfolio and advancing our ambition to build a scalable renewable energy business,” said Ankur Kumar, chief executive officer of Essar Power.

He said the company was focused on building a portfolio across solar, wind and battery energy storage systems, tapping into opportunities in India’s expanding renewable energy sector.

The project will use the firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) model, integrating different renewable energy sources with battery storage to support reliable electricity supply.

Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, operating partner, infrastructure, Essar Group, said developing a reliable and sustainable energy ecosystem would be critical to supporting India’s growth ambitions.

“Essar’s experience in the energy sector, combined with our focus on new technologies and emerging opportunities, gives us a strong foundation to participate in this next phase of India’s energy growth,” he said.

NHPC, a Navratna enterprise under the Ministry of Power and India’s largest hydropower development organisation, has been expanding beyond hydropower into solar and wind energy.

Essar Renewables is pursuing opportunities in utility-scale renewable energy, captive renewable power and emerging clean energy solutions across India and international markets.

Essar Power has over 30 years of experience in power generation and transmission. The company has built and operated more than 5 GW of power generation capacity and 464 km of transmission lines, with cumulative investments of nearly Rs 30,000 crore.

The broader Essar Group operates across energy, infrastructure, metals and mining, technology and retail. It has executed investments exceeding $30 billion and currently generates approximately $15 billion in annual revenue, employing more than 7,000 people worldwide.