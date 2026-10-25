Walmart-owned e-commerce major Flipkart is facing pressure on multiple fronts, with at least 14 senior-level exits in a little over a year, a growing dispute with former employees over their stock options and an initial public offering (IPO) stalled with no clear timeline, sources said. The company remains loss-making, while Myntra, its only profitable unit in FY25, swung into the red last fiscal. A potential tax liability also looms over its in-house deliveries after the GST Council decided to withdraw the exemption for goods transport agencies (GTAs), which Flipkart has used for deliveries through its in-house logistics arm Ekart.

The latest trigger is the exit of three more vice-presidents. Kanchan Mishra, who led the smartphones business; Amit Sachan, vice-president for product and technology; and Kamal Chopra, vice-president for corporate tax, are leaving the company, sources said.

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Mishra had spent over 12 years at Flipkart. Sachan, who spent over nine years at Amazon, is quitting after four years at Flipkart, while Chopra is leaving after more than five years. The three are understood to be leaving for personal reasons.

Flipkart has announced internally that Mishra’s smartphones portfolio will be handed over to vice-president Rakesh Krishnan. Renuka Singaram, who leads the company’s non-large categories, Minutes and design, has been promoted to senior vice-president amid its quick-commerce push, sources added.

Earlier exits include group chief financial officer Sriram Venkatraman and Myntra chief executive Nandita Sinha, who moved to Swiggy to lead Instamart. Flipkart veteran Ankit Jain also joined Swiggy as senior vice-president of operations. Gunjan Bhartia, senior vice-president of business finance, and Amer Hussain, vice-president of supply chain for grocery and Minutes, left in August. They were followed by Prathyusha Agarwal, vice-president and head of strategy, and Aakriti Chandra, vice-president of talent acquisition for Minutes, Ekart and customer experience. Manikandan Rengaswamy, vice-president of IT, and Nishitkumar Mehta, vice-president of enterprise business solutions, have also left over the past year.

The exits come as former Flipkart executives have launched a campaign to rally an estimated 20,000-30,000 former employees of Flipkart and its group companies, including Myntra, Cleartrip, Shopsy, Super Money and ANS Commerce, to press for their inclusion in an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) buyback. About 1,000 of them signed a representation earlier this month to the boards of Flipkart and Walmart. This followed a letter dated October 1 from at least eight former CXOs and senior executives, including former Myntra chief executive Mukesh Bansal, former chief business officer Ankit Nagori, former chief financial officer Sanjay Baweja, former chief technology officers Amod Malviya and Ravi Garikipati, and former chief people officer Mekin Maheshwari, seeking an exit for their vested options.

Former employees say they held on to their options because they were repeatedly told the IPO was close. Flipkart has conducted several ESOP buybacks since 2017, generating more than $1.5 billion for employees, with the latest in July. That round, however, was open only to current employees. With no listing date in sight, former employees say they could be waiting several more years to encash their options. Current and former employees together hold options worth about $4 billion, roughly half of which are held by former staff, sources said.

The tussle is closely tied to the listing plans. With an IPO unlikely in the near term and the valuation the company had expected now out of reach, there is no clear route to an exit for option holders, sources added. Flipkart had been targeting an IPO valuation of about $50 billion but had received commitments for only about $30 billion, according to sources.

Flipkart’s board had believed at the start of the year that the company was closer to a listing than ever before, sources said. In preparation, it had moved its holding company from Singapore to India. In May, however, Walmart asked Flipkart to defer the IPO and reach earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) breakeven by the end of FY27 before any listing or external fundraise, according to sources. That deadline is now looming. Flipkart did not respond to FE’s queries.

Analysts say the board is in a difficult position. Flipkart today resembles a diversified holding company whose core business is unprofitable, they said, but which must continue spending to fend off quick-commerce rivals, fund stock-option buybacks for employees and meet the growth targets expected by public-market investors.

A slow-growing, loss-making holding company would find few takers in the public market, analysts said. The route to an IPO would involve selling non-core businesses, rationing capital, including for key bets such as Minutes, and undertaking a deep cost-cutting drive, they added.

The latest numbers show the scale of the task. Flipkart Group’s revenue rose 18% to Rs 1,45,880 crore in FY26, but it posted a consolidated loss of Rs 8,468 crore, against Rs 8,646 crore a year earlier. Revenue at Flipkart Internet, the marketplace entity, fell 19% to Rs 16,295 crore, while its loss more than tripled to Rs 5,498 crore from Rs 1,694 crore, according to its filings with the Registrar of Companies.

Its subsidiaries are under strain, too. Myntra, the group’s only profitable unit in FY25, swung to a loss of Rs 579.4 crore in FY26 from a profit of Rs 548.5 crore, as revenue from logistics services fell 53.2% to Rs 1,119.2 crore. Fintech arm Super.money’s loss widened 78% to Rs 263.8 crore, even as its revenue more than tripled to Rs 292.4 crore. Cleartrip, which Flipkart bought for about $40 million in 2021, had accumulated losses of Rs 3,828 crore as of March 31, 2026, according to company filings.

A potential tax liability could be the next pressure point. On October 8, the GST Council decided to withdraw the exemption for goods transport agencies (GTAs) on deliveries of goods ordered through e-commerce platforms to unregistered buyers, and to tax all such deliveries at a uniform 5% without input tax credit.

Flipkart has so far claimed the exemption for the last leg of delivery, from its micro-fulfilment centres to customers, through Ekart. The liability on deliveries it has treated as exempt could range from Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2,000 crore, as 85-90% of the platform’s deliveries go through Ekart, sources said.