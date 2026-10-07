Swedish gear maker Ericsson will ship the antennas made in India to Europe and other markets, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

“Ericsson already makes 4G and 5G equipment in the country and now exports from it as well. We also produce the antennas that are being used for massive MIMO and artificial intelligence (AI) introduction in India. And we not only produce for India, but we also export from India,” Andres Vicente, chief executive for Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson, said in a media briefing.

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The company seeks to transition local telecom operators into a supply hub for its global network business. It has built more than 15,000 radio antennas and 25 million components in India since July 2025.

“Producing more than 15,000 antennas in India is an important milestone and is a step in a much longer journey,” said Mikael Eriksson, head of Ericsson Antenna System. He said the company is building an end-to-end ecosystem that combines local sourcing and manufacturing with its global engineering.

The company currently manufactures antennas as well as radio equipment locally. For exporting, the products need to be configured to meet different spectrum and technical requirements across markets. This is because radio equipment requires specific applications for individual markets, which is different from exporting from a single manufacturing base.

“The problem with exporting radios is that the spectrum is very different for every country,” Vicente said.

India is also Ericsson’s biggest base of staff. It has about 22,000 employees, of whom roughly 2,200 work on research and development. Their work covers 6G, AI for networks and the company’s own chip designs, including a team of more than 200 in Bengaluru working on 3-nanometre chip design. Vicente noted that Ericsson spends nearly 20% of its revenue on research and development.

India’s scale in 5G is one of the leading factors creating Ericsson’s view of the country’s competitive position.

Citing 5G adoption figures, Vincette said that India has more than 430 million 5G mobile subscriptions, accounting for about 35% of total mobile subscriptions. Around 43% of mobile traffic is already running over 5G, while average monthly data consumption per user has reached 37 GB — the highest level globally, he said.

The high level of 5G adoption is also creating a base for the next stage of network evolution. Around 65% of 5G subscribers have a 5G standalone-capable handset, according to Vicente.

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This is significant for Ericsson because 5G standalone networks are programmable, allowing operators to provide different levels of network performance for different applications. The architecture is also expected to become increasingly important as AI applications require higher uplink capacity and lower latency.

“AI will require a different level of performance on the network,” Vicente said, adding that computing for AI inference could be distributed between data centres, edge infrastructure and devices.

Additionally, Nitin Bansal, managing director, Ericsson India, indicated the firm’s participation in the upcoming PLI scheme for telecom equipment.