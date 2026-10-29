Equitas Small Finance Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer P N Vasudevan has resigned to pursue personal and social initiatives.

The share price of Equitas Small Finance Bank has crashed 20% on the back of the news.

The bank said the board has requested Vasudevan to continue as MD and CEO until his successor takes over.

Equitas Small Finance Bank begins search for successor

Equitas Small Finance Bank has asked the Nomination and Remuneration Committee to identify suitable candidates, both internal and external, for the position. The committee will recommend candidates for the board’s consideration and approval.

The appointment of the selected candidate will be subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other applicable regulatory or statutory authorities.

P N Vasudevan’s contribution to Equitas

Vasudevan has been associated with Equitas since its inception as a microfinance institution in 2007. He played a key role in the institution’s transition into a small finance bank in 2016 and led it through several phases of growth and transformation.

Equitas Small Finance Bank said the leadership transition is not expected to affect its long-term vision. The board also reiterated its commitment to ensuring continuity in the bank’s strategic direction.