The abrupt resignation of Equitas Small Finance Bank’s Managing Director MD and CEO, P N Vasudevan has reignited a debate in corporate boardrooms: How far should companies go in preventing conflicts of interest, and when does regulatory oversight become excessive?

Governance experts say the episode underscores the need for boards to identify and disclose potential conflicts before they turn into crises of investor confidence. But they caution against a knee-jerk regulatory response, arguing that India already has adequate safeguards and that the real challenge lies in enforcing them.

Last week, Vasudevan resigned, citing the “overhang” of a potential conflict of interest arising from his daughter’s promotion of a non-banking entity. The announcement sent the bank’s shares plunging nearly 20%. Clearly, governance concerns can translate into an erosion of shareholder wealth.

Advertisement

“Inspite of my explaining the above to investors, the perception of conflict continues to persist… causing the stock to underperform, impacting value creation for both shareholders and employees,” he said.

“Boards must exercise greater prudence and ensure full, transparent disclosure of any conflict of interest. Ideally, such conflicts should be avoided altogether. If they cannot be avoided, the board must clearly explain why the conflict exists and what impact it could have on the company,” said Sriram Subramanian, founder of InGovern.

The larger lesson, experts say, is that governance is not merely about complying with regulations but also about anticipating risks to a company’s credibility.

Prakash Agarwal, partner at Gefion Capital, said boards must take proactive steps to uphold governance standards rather than wait for concerns to escalate.

“While many view this incident as a minor issue, the fact that it attracted such significant attention suggests that, regardless of an issue’s size or materiality, it is often better to disclose it openly and allow independent third parties to assess it,” he said.

The stakes are particularly high for financial institutions, where trust is as critical as capital. Even the perception of a governance lapse can unsettle investors, depositors and other stakeholders.

Agarwal said robust governance is especially important for institutions such as small finance banks, which are still building institutional credibility. Maintaining the confidence of capital providers is essential to raising funds at competitive costs and ensuring long-term sustainability, he added.

Another industry expert said potential conflicts must be identified and addressed well before they become contentious. “If it is raised only later, that reflects poor governance,” the person said.

Yet, there is little appetite among experts for another round of regulatory tightening. Their argument is that more rules do not necessarily mean better governance, particularly when existing safeguards are not implemented effectively.

Agarwal said the current regulatory framework is already fairly robust. Rather than imposing additional restrictions, the priority should be to ensure that companies and their boards adhere to the rules in letter and spirit.

Sebi has prescribed a turnover-linked framework for determining material related-party transactions. For companies with annual consolidated turnover of up to Rs 20,000 crore, the threshold is 10% of turnover. For those with turnover between Rs 20,001 crore and Rs 40,000 crore, it is Rs 2,000 crore plus 5% of turnover exceeding Rs 20,000 crore. For larger companies, the threshold is the lower of Rs 3,000 crore plus 2.5% of turnover exceeding Rs 40,000 crore, or Rs 5,000 crore.

The framework requires prior audit committee approval for related-party transactions, while material transactions must also receive shareholder approval. Sebi has additionally specified the minimum disclosures companies must make when seeking these approvals.

However, experts caution that not every potential conflict warrants punitive action, particularly when it arises from the independent professional activities of a family member.

“Penalising someone merely because a relative works in a related field could become unreasonable. Existing safeguards, such as related-party transaction rules and audit-committee approvals, already provide appropriate checks and balances,” said Jayesh H, co-founder at Juris Corp.

He warned that making regulations overly prescriptive in response to isolated incidents could undermine ease of doing business and discourage leadership talent.