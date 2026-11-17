Tata Electronics will spend $5-6 billion or more on equipment for India’s first commercial chip fabrication plant, coming up at Dholera in Gujarat, Srinivas Sathya, president of supply chain and chief supply chain officer at Tata Electronics, said at the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Tuesday. That is roughly half the cost of the Rs 91,000-crore (about $11 billion) project, which Tata is building with Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC).

Each piece of equipment costs $1-3 million, and the plant will cost about $500 million a year to run once it starts operations, he said. “A few percentage of ROI can make a big difference for our economics,” Sathya said.

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Tata plans to use AI to improve the productivity of individual tools, manage production across the line and train its workforce, he said. His presentation put the potential gains of such interventions at 5% on yield and 5% on tool uptime.

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“We have to recognise that we are entering this industry when it is relatively mature. There are eight or nine other countries which are already doing semiconductor manufacturing; f more than 30-40 years. We can’t be a follower for a long time. AI in manufacturing gives us an opportunity to leapfrog,” he added.

India has a wide talent pool, but “there is quite a chasm between what we have and being industry-ready,” Sathya said. Tata needs more than 5,000 engineers and technicians across the fab and its chip assembly and test plant at Jagiroad in Assam, his presentation showed. It has brought in experts from 14-15 countries and sends young engineers to partner fabs in Taiwan for three to six months of on-the-job training, he said. It has also tied up with IIT Bombay, IIT Gandhinagar and IIT Guwahati, and with L&T and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya to train construction workers, he said. If India builds “seven more fabs” and more chip packaging plants, “even construction talent is going to be a bottleneck,” he added.

The fab, with a capacity of up to 50,000 wafers a month, is still under construction, and equipment will start moving in next year, Sathya said. In July, Union electronics and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said commercial operations were expected to begin in mid-2028, against Tata’s earlier target of end-2026.

Separately, Tata is building a Rs 27,000-crore chip assembly and test plant at Jagiroad in Assam, which will be able to handle 48 million chips a day. The first of its two main production buildings is complete and work on the second has begun, Sathya said.