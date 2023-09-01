Epigral Ltd announces expansion into CPVC compounds

Chemical manufacturer, Epigral Ltd announced its expansion into Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) Compounds. With a capacity of 35,000 TPA, the CPVC Compound manufacturing plant is expected to be commissioned by Q4FY24 at Dahej, Gujarat, it said.

Earlier in July 2022, Epigral commissioned a CPVC Resin capacity of 30,000 TPA. This was followed by the company announcing further increase in capacity to 75,000 TPA by Q4FY24, a part of which will be utilised for CPVC Compound manufacturing with an additional capex of Rs 25 crore. With this expansion, Epigral will be catering to both CPVC Resin and CPVC Compound customers in the country.

Resistant to high heat and chemicals, CPVC Resin is widely used in manufacturing pipes for industrial and domestic purposes. India is a net importer of CPVC Resin and CPVC Compound demand.

“We have been expansively contributing to this market for over a year now, which has enabled us to gather invaluable market and sector insights. Intensified growth of the construction industry in India, along with growing applications of CPVC, presents immense growth opportunities,” said Maulik Patel, Chairman & Managing Director, Epigral Limited.

“This expansion is in synergy with our capex of CPVC Resin. As an aspirational and dynamic company, we are expecting more expansions in future to keep our growth momentum consistent,” he added.