Endurance Technologies has agreed to acquire the remaining 32% stake in its German subsidiaries, Stöferle Automotive GmbH and Stöferle GmbH, for 18 million euro in cash.

The purchase will be made by Endurance Overseas SpA, Italy, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Pune-based company. According to the filing, the company signed an amendment to the share purchase agreement dated December 12, 2024. With the deal, Endurance Overseas SpA will hold 100% of both Stöferle entities.

Endurance accelerates German buyout

Under the original agreement, the last 32% was to be bought in equal tranches over four financial years, ending by June 2030. The amendment replaces that schedule with a single payment. The transaction takes effect immediately.

Endurance Overseas SpA held 68% before this deal. It bought that stake in two tranches, under the 2024 agreement and a transfer agreement dated June 29, 2026.

German stake bought at lower price

The filing said the original consideration for the 32% stake was €20.13 million. The new price of €18 million is lower. The company called the transaction beneficial to the subsidiary and to Endurance.

It also said the deal avoids a higher payout on the later tranches. Under the original terms, the price could have risen if the Stöferle entities performed better than the base case assumed in the agreement.

The acquisition is being carried out under call and put options agreed in the amendment. No government or regulatory approvals are required, the company said.

The filing classified the deal as a related party transaction. The shareholders selling their stakes are either directors of the Stöferle entities or relatives of those directors.

ALSO READ SBI Funds Management appoints Amol Joshi as CFO, to take charge on October 1

Endurance said the transaction is on an arm’s length basis. It said neither its promoter nor the promoter group has any direct or indirect interest in the acquisition.

Why Endurance is seeking full ownership

The company said full ownership will let it align management, governance and operational decision-making under one structure. It said removing minority shareholders will give more flexibility to carry out restructuring, investment and growth plans, as per the filing.

The company also said the early exercise lets it keep the benefit of the reduced acquisition cost.

About the Stöferle entities

Stöferle Automotive GmbH was incorporated on August 12, 2011. It makes machined aluminium castings for automotive use. The filing gave its turnover as €76.4 million for the period ended March 31, 2026. The earlier figures were €79.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, and €72.1 million for December 31, 2023.

Stöferle GmbH was incorporated on November 20, 1992. It machines aluminium castings for automotive applications and also makes CNC machines for its own use. Its turnover was €16.9 million for the period ended March 31, 2026. The earlier figures were €17.1 million for 2024 and €17.2 million for 2023, as per the filing.

Both companies supply machined aluminium die castings for engine and transmission components.

About Endurance Technologies

Endurance Technologies makes aluminium die castings, suspension, transmission and braking products. Its die-casting operations began in Aurangabad in 1985 under Anurang Engineering, which merged into the company in August 2006. The company describes itself as the largest aluminium die-casting company in India and a leading supplier of components for two-wheelers and three-wheelers. It operates 31 facilities, primarily in India and Europe. It also runs two technology centres in Italy and a 29-acre proving ground in Aurangabad.

Endurance Technologies share price today

Endurance Technologies’ share price has been up 1.68% as of intraday on September 30. The company’s share price has decreased 5.48% in the past month. Endurance Technologies’ share price has been down 1.07% in the last year.