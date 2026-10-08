Engineering services company EMS has secured a contract worth Rs 130 crore for the sewerage work in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The order has been awarded to EMS by the Municipal Corporation of Jodhpur and will be executed within a time frame of 24 months.

EMS: Jodhpur contract details

Under the scope of work, EMS will lay out a new sewer line in Jodhpur city. This sewer line will be laid out in the left-out area. EMS will also redesign and rejuvenate the old and damaged sewer lines in the city, including a one-year defect liability period and 10 years of operations and maintenance under Amrut 2.0.

The total order value, including GST but excluding O&M, stands at Rs 129.80 crore. The contract is domestic in nature and has been awarded to EMS by the Municipal Corporation Jodhpur. EMS will execute this project within 24 months.

The company clarified that the order does not fall within the ambit of related party transactions, and neither its promoter group nor its group companies have any interest in the awarding party.

“ We are pleased to inform you that EMS Limited has received the Letter of Award (LOA) for Sewerage Work in Jodhpur City under Amrut 2.0. The estimated order value (including GST but excluding O&M) is Rs. 12,980.13 lakhs (Rupees Twelve Thousand Nine Hundred and Eighty Lakhs Only),” the company said in its regulatory filing.

EMS share price

EMS ended Thursday’s trade on stock exchanges at Rs 320.80, down 2.5% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen over 15%, while over the past six months its stock has delivered a return of more than 4%. On a year-to-date basis, its stock has declined by more than 25%.

About the company

EMS is a multidisciplinary engineering, procurement, and construction company that specialises in water and wastewater collection, treatment and solutions. The company is headquartered in New Delhi, India.