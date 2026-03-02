Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Roche have signed a distribution agreement for selected products in nephrology and transplant care. Starting April 1, 2026, Emcure will distribute Roche’s brands within the nephrology and transplant segment in India.

This agreement aims to expand patient access to essential therapies for chronic kidney disease (CKD), anaemia management, and transplant care throughout India. The product lineup includes CellCept, an immunosuppressant used for organ transplant patients, along with Mircera and Neorecormon, which are used for anaemia in individuals with chronic kidney disease.

Notably, Mircera is a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) that can be administered once every 2 to 4 weeks.

Emcure is a leader in anaemia management and, along with its subsidiaries, has a strong presence in both nephrology and chronic kidney disease markets.

Satish Mehta, Managing Director and CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, noted that the partnership with Roche is a natural extension of its efforts in anaemia and renal care, and Roche’s nephrology and transplant portfolio complements Emcure’s existing product offerings.

Rajji Mehdwan, Managing Director and CEO of Roche India & Neighbouring Markets, said that Emcure’s robust distribution network and clinical engagement will help ensure these medicines are accessible to a larger patient population.

Given the rising burden of CKD and the increasing need for transplant care in India, this collaboration aims to enhance access to specialised therapies for patients.