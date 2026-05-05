Emcure Pharmaceuticals reported a 23.6% year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching Rs 244 crore for the March quarter. The company’s revenue grew by 16.7% year-on-year to Rs 2,470 crore. The domestic market grew 5.2% y-o-y to Rs 997 crore, while the international business surged by 25.7% to Rs 1,493 crore. Emcure’s EBITDA margin for the March quarter was 19.7%, marking an improvement of 123 basis points.

While the domestic business showed softer performance, primarily due to the Zuventus portfolio and team reorganisation, the international business continued to grow, contributing 60% of the total revenue. Satish Mehta, CEO and Managing Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, stated that in the first year of their five-year strategic plan, Emcure achieved a strong financial performance with revenues of $1 billion, reflecting a 16.6% growth and a 33.1% increase in net profit for FY26.

The company has expanded through in-licensing, a minority buyout of Zuventus, and bolt-on acquisitions in the UK and Canada. Mehta highlighted that the company’s R&D pipeline, particularly in complex injectables and biosimilars, remained a key driver of future growth.

Emcure has broadened its portfolio through partnerships with Novo Nordisk for the marketing of Poviztra, a semaglutide drug, with Sanofi for oral antidiabetic drugs Amaryl and Cetapin, and an agreement with Roche to distribute key brands from Q1 FY27 focused on chronic kidney disease, anaemia management, and transplant care.

The company has deployed a field force of 1,000 and believes its semaglutide drug is gaining better traction in the market since it is an innovator molecule and an R-DNA drug, as opposed to synthetic generics.

In-licensing, the R&D pipeline, and mergers and acquisitions are expected to be the growth engines for this year. The company is planning a capital expenditure of Rs 400-425 crore in FY27.

Emcure also noted that amphotericin B represents a significant near-term opportunity. The biosimilar bevacizumab for wet AMD (macular degeneration) has received endorsement from CDSCO’s Subject Expert Committee and is set to launch in the Indian market in FY27. Additionally, product registration for the HIV drug lenacapavir is expected in FY27.