Private energy firm Eleven Power has received Haryana’s first parallel electricity distribution licence for Gurugram and Nuh, paving the way for more than 830,000 consumers to eventually choose between two power suppliers.

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC), in its October 19 order, granted the firm a 25-year licence to supply electricity alongside the existing distributor. Eleven Power plans to invest Rs 4,717 crore over the next five years, with supply expected to begin from FY28.

The approval means the existing utility will continue supplying electricity, while Eleven Power will build its own network in phases. Consumers do not need to take any immediate action. The option to switch will become available as the new network reaches their area.

This is the first such licence in Haryana and one of only a few granted in India. A similar model, where over one firm supplies electricity in the same area, is already in place in parts of Mumbai.

The move comes as electricity demand rises across Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna and Nuh. Power sales in the proposed licence area are projected to increase from about 12,220 million units in FY25 to 18,224 million units by FY31.

The regulator also pointed to a large backlog of new connections and requests for higher power load. Across Haryana’s two existing distribution firms, nearly 130,000 applications involving over 2,400 MW of load were pending as of September-October 2025.

HERC said it took “serious note” of the backlog and underlined that providing electricity connections on time is a key responsibility of distribution firms.

“Timely release of electricity connections is an essential component of the statutory obligation of a distribution licensee and has a direct bearing on consumer satisfaction, besides facilitating augmentation of revenue from sale of electricity,” HERC said.

Eleven Power has committed to supplying all categories of consumers, including households, farms, shops and industries, and to provide new connections within the timelines set by the regulator.

“This is a proud day for us and a landmark moment for electricity consumers in Gurugram and Nuh, who will now have a choice of distributor,” Sunil Sachdeva, chairman of Eleven, said.

“We will deliver on what we placed before the Commission: reliable supply to every category of consumer, timely new connections, and power drawn predominantly from renewable sources,” he said.

The company plans to procure 80% of its electricity from renewable sources, with the remaining 20% coming from thermal power to support continuous supply.

Its network will be built in phases across Gurugram sub-urban, Gurugram city, Manesar, Sohna and Nuh, with Nuh included in the first phase. Gurugram will largely have underground electricity cables, while Nuh will use a mix of underground and overhead lines. Smart meters and digital billing are also planned.

Eleven Power must submit its detailed first-phase rollout plan and the process for consumers who want to switch suppliers within 60 days.