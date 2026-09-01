Electric passenger vehicle registrations in India rose 50% year-on-year to 30,325 units in August 2026, according to Vahan data compiled by Nuvama. On a sequential basis, however, registrations declined 12% from 34,561 units in July.

The strong annual growth comes as electric vehicles gain wider acceptance in the passenger vehicle market, supported by a broader choice of models and their increasing aspirational value.

Registrations during the first five months of FY2026-27 rose 85% to 153,403 units, compared with 83,007 units in the corresponding period last year.

“EV acceptance is improving due to higher aspirational value and the availability of more model options,” said Raghunandhan N L, executive director at Nuvama Institutional Equities.

Electric vehicles accounted for 7.4% of total passenger vehicle registrations in August, marginally lower than the 7.8% share recorded in July.

Tata Motors retained its leadership in the electric passenger vehicle market with 12,983 registrations in August, an increase of 61% from a year earlier. Its market share rose to 42.8%, from 39.9% in August 2025.

Mahindra & Mahindra was the second-largest player with 6,367 registrations, up 68% year-on-year, giving it a 21% market share.

JSW MG Motor India ranked third with 4,568 registrations, down 19% from a year earlier. Its market share stood at 15.1%.

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VinFast ranked fourth with 2,196 registrations and a 7.2% share, while Maruti Suzuki was fifth with 1,391 units and a 4.6% share.

The market’s sequential decline in August was reflected across several major manufacturers. However, VinFast and Hyundai Motor India bucked the broader trend, with registrations rising 44% and 34%, respectively, from July.