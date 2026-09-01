Electric passenger vehicle registrations in India rose 50% year-on-year to 30,325 units in August 2026, according to Vahan data compiled by Nuvama. On a sequential basis, however, registrations declined 12% from 34,561 units in July.

The strong annual growth comes as electric vehicles gain wider acceptance in the passenger vehicle market, supported by a broader choice of models and their increasing aspirational value.

Registrations during the first five months of FY2026-27 rose 85% to 153,403 units, compared with 83,007 units in the corresponding period last year.

ALSO READ

“EV acceptance is improving due to higher aspirational value and the availability of more model options,” said Raghunandhan N L, executive director at Nuvama Institutional Equities.

Electric vehicles accounted for 7.4% of total passenger vehicle registrations in August, marginally lower than the 7.8% share recorded in July.

Tata Motors retained its leadership in the electric passenger vehicle market with 12,983 registrations in August, an increase of 61% from a year earlier. Its market share rose to 42.8%, from 39.9% in August 2025.

Mahindra & Mahindra was the second-largest player with 6,367 registrations, up 68% year-on-year, giving it a 21% market share.

JSW MG Motor India ranked third with 4,568 registrations, down 19% from a year earlier. Its market share stood at 15.1%.

ALSO READ

VinFast ranked fourth with 2,196 registrations and a 7.2% share, while Maruti Suzuki was fifth with 1,391 units and a 4.6% share.

The market’s sequential decline in August was reflected across several major manufacturers. However, VinFast and Hyundai Motor India bucked the broader trend, with registrations rising 44% and 34%, respectively, from July.

RankManufacturerAug 2026 registrationsYoY growthMarket share
1Tata Motors12,98361%42.80%
2Mahindra & Mahindra6,36768%21.00%
3JSW MG Motor India4,568-19%15.10%
4VinFast2,1967.20%
5Maruti Suzuki1,3914.60%