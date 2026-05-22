Eicher Motors reported a 11.58% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,519.95 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 1,362.15 crore reported in Q4FY25.

The Indian automaker posted revenue from operations at Rs 6,080.09, up 16% YoY, from Rs 5,241.11 crore reported in Q4FY25.

On a sequential basis, the company reported a 6.99% increase in its net profit and a flat QoQ revenue from Rs 6,114.04 crore reported in Q3FY26.

Rs 82 dividend announced

Eicher Motors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 82 per equity share with a face value of Re. 1 each for FY26. This is subject to shareholders’ approval at the company’s 44th Annual General Meeting. The company said it will pay or dispatch the dividend within 30 days of receiving shareholder approval.

The company had paid a final dividend of Rs 70 per share, or Rs 1,919.95 crore, for FY25.

Eicher motors got the benefit from GST cuts announced by the government in September. The tax rate on the 350-cc motorcycle category, which makes up a large part of the company’s portfolio, was reduced from 28% to 18%.

Eicher Motors said the share of profit from its joint venture VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) increased to Rs 797.81 crore in FY26 from Rs 699.81 crore in FY25.

Eicher Motors FY26 highlights

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated revenue increased to Rs 23,407.56 crore, up 24.04%, from Rs 18,870.35 crore in FY25. Annual PAT rose to Rs 5,515.23 crore, up 16.49%, from Rs 4,734.44 crore in the previous year.

Eicher Motors share price

The share price of Eicher Motors has declined 13.1% over the past three months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has fallen 4.95%.