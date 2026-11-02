Restaurants and eateries, already grappling with food inflation, repeated commercial LPG price hikes and higher minimum wages, now face rising milk prices. With costs mounting on multiple fronts, menu prices will rise by 10-15%, hotel associations in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune said.

Milk is the latest pressure point. Dairies have raised prices through the year to pass on higher fodder and feed costs. Amul and Mother Dairy raised prices by Rs 2 a litre across the country in May, Kerala’s Milma by Rs 4 in June, and Mumbai’s wholesale milk price by Rs 9 a litre in September. The biggest of these increases is in Karnataka, where Nandini milk prices rise by Rs 8 a litre to Rs 54 from Monday. Each round of hikes feeds directly into the tea, coffee and sweets sold by small eateries, breakfast joints, tea stalls and sweet shops across the country.

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Restaurants have been absorbing higher food costs through the year. Food inflation rose to 7.74% in September from 5.97% in August, data from the statistics ministry showed. Onion prices more than doubled year on year, sugar rose 29.8%, rice 8.25% and chicken 8.41%, while vegetable oils were 9.87% costlier in September.

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Cooking gas has delivered a bigger shock. After the West Asia conflict disrupted supplies in March, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) asked members to ration LPG and switch to electric cooking wherever possible. Prices have since shot up. A 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs 70-80% more than a year ago in major cities.

Restaurants have already begun passing on these costs. Inflation in restaurants and accommodation services stood at 9.36% in September, above headline retail inflation of 5.54%. RBI executive director and monetary policy committee member Indranil Bhattacharyya flagged the trend in the minutes of the October meeting, citing evidence of input costs being passed through. “Greater pass-through is expected going ahead, especially when demand conditions are strong,” he said.

In Bengaluru, hoteliers say the milk price increase leaves them little room to absorb costs. “We had written to the chief minister about two weeks ago asking the government to limit the increase to Rs 2-3 a litre. With a Rs 8 per litre price hike, there is no option to absorb. Prices at hotels across the city will rise by at least 10-15%,” said P C Rao, honorary president of the Bangalore Hotels Association. “Rice, toor dal and LPG have all become costlier, as have labour, electricity and water. The Centre’s decision to raise the wage ceiling for mandatory provident fund cover to Rs 25,000 a month from Rs 15,000 has added to staff costs,” he added.

Associations in Maharashtra have flagged similar increases. The Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) in Mumbai expects menu revisions of 10-15% before Diwali, citing raw materials, commercial LPG, rent, dairy prices and hygiene-related expenses. In Pune, the National Restaurant Association of India’s chapter expects a similar increase. “Raw materials are shooting up exponentially. We can easily see menu revisions over the next 8-10 days, of 10-15%,” said Saili Jahagirdar, the chapter’s head.

For many restaurants, this will be the second price increase this year. “Annually there is an upward revision of 4-5% to keep up with inflation. This year there was already a 10-15% revision because of the LPG shock. This will be the second round now. Cumulatively, over the year, this means a 30-35% hike in prices,” an industry executive said.

Listed chains face similar pressures. Sapphire Foods, which runs KFC and Pizza Hut, said on its September-quarter earnings call on October 22 that it faces a difficult inflationary environment across food, wages and utilities. It raised prices by 2-3% at KFC in April-May and Pizza Hut in June, and expects cost inflation to peak in the October-December quarter.

McDonald’s operator Westlife Foodworld absorbed more than 190 basis points of inflation in the September quarter, led by oil, chicken and higher minimum wages in Karnataka. Managing director Saurabh Kalra said on October 23 that the company expects to raise prices by 2-4% over the year. At Burger King operator Restaurant Brands Asia, gross margin slipped in the September quarter “because of the headwinds that we saw on chicken that happened suddenly in the entire market,” group CEO Rajeev Varman said on October 29.

Jubilant FoodWorks, which runs Domino’s in India, has raised prices by about 1-2% since last year, while LPG alone cut its margin by about 120 basis points in the April-June quarter. On the company’s June-quarter earnings call in August, chief executive Sameer Khetarpal said it would take further increases if cost pressures worsened.