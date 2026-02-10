The central drug pricing regulator on Tuesday directed pharma companies to revise the maximum retail price (MRP) of 17 drugs and formulations that have been exempted from the customs duty in the Budget 2026-27.

In a notice, the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) asked the pharma companies to refer to the department of revenue’s recent notification that talked about slashing of duties on specific lifesaving drugs.

What did the NPPA circular say?

“As per DPCO, 2013, MRP of drugs and formulations is inclusive of taxes and duties. Hence, any downward change in duties and taxes should be reflected in the MRP and benefit of nil duty or reduction in duties should be passed on to consumers,” the NPPA circular said.

On February 1, the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman provided relief to patients, particularly those suffering from cancer, by exempt basic customs duty on 17 medicines. Additionally, she exempting import duties on personal imports of drugs, medicines and food for special medical purposes (FSMP) used in the treatment of 7 rare diseases.

Which medicines have been exempted?

The exempted medicines include a mix of targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and advanced cell therapies used in treating various cancers such as breast cancer, blood cancers, lung cancer, and other aggressive tumors.

“The information about the revision is required to be submitted through form V and the manufacturers shall issue a price list or supplementary price list to the dealers, state drugs controllers and the government indicating changes,” the NPPA said.