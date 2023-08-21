– By Tarun Sawhney

India’s assumption of the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022, signifies a momentous milestone brimming with hope, aspirations, and determination. The G20 provides an influential platform for India to address the pressing matters facing the global community in our interconnected and interdependent world.

In the face of disruptive forces, the digital and climate transformations stand out as particularly impactful, making India’s role even more crucial in driving actionable change. With the global landscape undergoing significant transitions, India’s proactive engagement becomes instrumental in shaping a sustainable and resilient future.

Unlocking Socio-Economic Benefits through Sustainable Development Goals

The consequences of inaction on climate change have profound implications for our very existence, making it imperative to move beyond mere emission reduction and prioritize climate action. The urgency to embrace alternative, greener, and sustainable options establish a strong connection between India’s G20 presidency and the global challenge at hand.

Through the implementation of sustainable development goals, India has the potential to unlock immense socio-economic benefits. This includes generating employment opportunities, improving access to energy, and fostering increased economic growth. Notably, India has already made significant progress in clean energy, with the number of green jobs in the country increasing by 81% by January 2023.

The Three Catalysts for Transforming India’s Sustainable Journey

India has taken several steps towards sustainability, economic prosperity, energy security, and affordability. Just as emissions were a by-product of economic activity in the past, today sustainable practices should be the by-product of profitable economic activity. It is important for not only India but the whole world to shift their focus and reset to this new paradigm. To initiate this transformative journey, three key factors will act as catalysts.

First, technology proliferation and investment will play a crucial role in driving sustainable solutions. Advancements in renewable energy, energy storage, and clean technologies can revolutionize how we generate, distribute, and consume energy, accelerating the transition towards a greener future.

Second, resources and collective collaborative global action are essential for tackling climate change. International cooperation, partnerships, and knowledge sharing can foster resource optimization, capacity building, and financial support for sustainable initiatives. By leveraging shared expertise, experiences, and resources, countries can collectively address environmental challenges on a global scale.

Third, raising awareness and driving education are key to widespread adoption of sustainable practices. By integrating sustainability education into curricula, promoting sustainable lifestyles, and emphasizing the importance of environmental conservation, India can empower individuals and communities to make informed choices and actively contribute to a greener society.

Some of the key sustainability initiatives by the Indian government includes collaborating with Brazil and the United States to establish the Global Biofuels Alliance, promoting sustainable biofuel use in transportation. Furthermore, the government has launched the Green Skill Development Programme, which focuses on nurturing environmental and forest-related skills among the youth. This initiative equips young individuals with the necessary expertise to contribute effectively to environmental conservation efforts. Additionally, to drive a mass movement for positive environmental actions and realize the ambitious “Mission LiFE” vision, the Indian government is introducing the Green Credits Programme. This program incentivizes voluntary environmental actions undertaken by individuals, private sectors, small-scale industries, cooperatives, forestry enterprises, and farmer-produce organizations. These initiatives reflect India’s commitment to global cooperation and a greener future.

In addition to these initiatives, the sugar industry is also making significant strides towards sustainable development of the country through their ESG initiatives. For example, India’s third largest sugar manufacturing company has established eco-friendly manufacturing facilities with zero liquid discharge plants, and safety-focused designs, all in strict compliance with international standards. It has implemented a range of initiatives to promote sustainable sugarcane farming, with a focus on optimizing soil health, enhancing water and fertilizer consumption practices, and adopting integrated pest management strategies. These measures aim to optimize natural resources, stabilize crop yields, and improve the socio-economic status of farmers.

Embracing Sustainability: India’s Role and Global Impact

India can learn from other nations, such as Sweden, that stand as shining examples of sustainable practices. Sweden’s initiatives focused on going green and promoting a profitable and sustainable society provide valuable lessons. Their successful efforts in areas like electric transportation, renewable energy adoption, sustainable cities, and circular economy initiatives demonstrate the positive impact of prioritizing sustainability. By studying and adopting the practices of countries like Sweden, India and the rest of the world can accelerate their journey towards a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future.

India’s role as the G20 chair goes beyond national interests. It calls for fostering collective and collaborative consensus on global priorities, including averting a debt crisis, seeking a negotiated settlement to end conflicts, bridging the digital divide, facilitating global migration, and ensuring transparency and governance in financial reporting and project execution. India can champion the interests of the developing world, advocate for inclusive growth and drive equitable progress. This chance should not be overlooked, as it positions India to emerge as the champion of the developing world’s agenda.

Shaping a Brighter and Sustainable Future for All

In conclusion, India’s G20 presidency carries immense potential to drive positive socio-economic impact and shape a brighter future for all. India can contribute to a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous world by embracing sustainability, leveraging technology, and fostering global collaboration.

(Tarun Sawhney is the vice chairman and managing director at Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited.)

(Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.)