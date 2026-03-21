It may have begun as a perfunctory peering into the screens for a product launch announcement but the ensuing animated discussion and the concluding pithy one-liners would have perhaps got even the dourest delighted having had to devote the Saturday morning to a virtual meeting.

The senior leaders from Hyderabad-headquartered Dr Reddy’s shared the aims and aspirations of the company with the launch of its injectable semaglutide. Launched under the brand name ‘Obeda,’ it was being seen by the company as a move that was supportive of all attempts at “democratizing advanced metabolic therapy from India to the world,” as Deepak Sapra, CEO API and Services, Dr Reddy’s summed it all up.

Can a pharmaceutical company afford not to participate in a segment that is supposed to be one of the biggest in India and expanding globally too? Apart from the business opportunity that would accrue even from a small share in huge market, “there is also a prestige and a FOMO (fear of losing out) element to it,” as one of the head honchos of a pharma company (not Dr Reddy’s) described the rush to launch semaglutide by Indian companies.

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Perhaps most crucial was still the dubious distinction of India emerging as the diabetes capital of the world. Dr Bhavesh Kotak, head medical affairs at the company described the growing girth of the problem: “the country faces one of the world’s largest diabetes burdens, with over 100 million adults living with the condition and about 130 million pre-diabetic.” A note from the company quotes these numbers from a ICMR INDIAB study which estimates diabetes prevalence at 11.4 per cent, with nearly four in ten adults experiencing abdominal obesity. Those who are pre diabetic, place themselves at high risk of developing the disease.

Dr Reddy’s launches Obeda injection for diabetes, weight management

In this context semaglutide, a GLP 1 receptor agonist, has, according to the note, “a globally proven track record in improving glycaemic control and supporting weight management when used as part of a comprehensive treatment plan.”

Dr. Reddy’s ‘Obeda’ injection is available in 2 mg and 4 mg strengths and comes in a pre filled, disposable pen designed for subcutaneous, once a-week administration, with robust cold chain integrity maintained throughout distribution. Each pen of both strengths will deliver a minimum of 4 weekly doses. The cost to the patient will be Rs 4,200 per month for both the strengths.

Further, Dr. Reddy’s now aims to build an integrated care ecosystem by setting up metabolic centres of excellence across India. These centres will serve as integrated hubs for advancing diabetes and other metabolic disorders treatment by focusing on healthcare professional (HCP) education, evidence-based management, and real-world evidence generation. The initiative is to help in strengthening diagnostic capabilities and infrastructure, while building the skills of support staff through structured training programmes. Also, the centres will drive patient awareness and empowerment initiatives, ensuring individuals are better informed and engaged in their care journey.

Dr Reddy’s bets on GLP-1 therapies with Obeda

Dr. Reddy’s also intends to address the nutritional requirements of patients on GLP 1/GIP therapies by leveraging key products from its joint venture, Dr. Reddy’s Nestlé Health Science, including “Celevida GLP+, Optifast and so on.” These products support improved nutrient intake and muscle mass maintenance, offering targeted nutrition that is essential for sustaining metabolic and functional health.

Dr. Reddy’s ‘Obeda,’ which as the note reminded, “is a prescription-based drug” and therefore patients are advised to consult their doctors.

Erez Israeli, Chief Executive Officer of Dr. Reddy’s, saw the semaglutode launch and the company’s foray into GLP-1 therapies as a reflection of their “capabilities in complex product development and peptide science. It reinforces our vision to be a trusted partner in healthcare by combining innovation with access, ensuring advanced diabetes treatments are not only available but affordable. As part of phase-1 launch, we aim to introduce generic semaglutide in several countries.” He also described the launch as one of the many launches the company would do this year.

M.V. Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s, said, “we will continue working toward building a full breadth portfolio for multiple metabolic indications across all formats.”