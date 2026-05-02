DMart parent company, Avenue Supermarts, posted a 19% YoY profit growth in the March quarter of FY26. The retailer reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 656 crore in Q4 FY26. Its net profit in Q4 FY25 was at Rs 550 crore.

On a quarterly basis, DMart’s net profit declined by 23% as its net profit in Q3 FY26 was Rs 855 crore.

The Radhakishan Damani-led company’s revenue grew by 19% on a yearly basis during the quarter. Its consolidated revenue from operations grew to Rs 17,683 crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rs 14,871 crore in the same period last year.

On a quarterly basis, the company’s revenue from operations was down by 2.3% from Rs 18,100 crore in Q3 FY25.