DMart operator Avenue Supermarts reached the milestone of its total store count to 500.

Avenue Supermart in its regulatory filing on Tuesday said it has opened 12 new outlets across multiple states.

The share price of Avenue Supermarts jumped 7.01% in the early trade following the news.

The new stores have come up in cities including Pune, Chennai, Cuttack, Lucknow, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Bilaspur, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and Nagpur. This expansion strengthens the company’s presence in both metro and tier-II markets.

Before this DMart opened 7 stores on March 30, three stores on March 29 across India.

In its Q3FY26 release the company said its total store count reached 442 after adding 27 stores in 9MFY26, meaning it had added 58 more stores till then.

DMart’s performance in Q3FY6

In its Q3FY26 Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart reported an increase of 18.27% in its consolidated net profit at Rs 855.78 crore.

Its revenue from operations was up 13.32% to Rs 18,100.88 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 15,972.55 crore reported in Q3FY25.

“PAT (profit after tax) margin stood at 4.7 per cent in Q3FY26 as compared to 4.5 per cent in Q3FY25,” said an earnings statement from the company.

Total expenses of Avenue Supermarts in the December quarter were up 13 per cent to Rs 16,942.62 crore.

Avenue Supermarts’ total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 18,117.81 crore, up 13.25% in Q3.

About DMart

DMart is a chain of supermarkets and hypermarkets in India. The company is headquartered in Mumbai. DMart was started by Mr. Radhakishan Damani and his family with the launch of its first store in Powai in 2002.

Each DMart store stocks home utility products – including food, toiletries, beauty products, garments, kitchenware, bed and bath linen, home appliances and more.

Avenue Supermarts share price

Share price of Avenue Supermarts has gained 14.19% so far this year.