Real estate major DLF will invest Rs 3,750 crore in a proposed joint venture (JV) with Singapore-based private equity firm Everstone to acquire a 40% stake in Gurugram-based property developer IREO and its group companies, collectively referred to as the IREO India Companies. The stake will be acquired from the IREO Group of FDI Funds (IREO Funds).

The investment to be made by Everstone has not been disclosed.

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DLF and Everstone signed a binding term sheet on Friday to form a JV to invest in IREO.

Under a separate term sheet signed on Friday, the proposed JV plans to invest these funds to acquire a 20% stake in the IREO India Companies, along with certain governance-related rights, DLF said in a release. Through the proposed deal, the JV’s stake in the IREO India Companies will increase to nearly 40%, with the IREO Funds holding the balance, the company said.

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The deal is expected to help DLF expand its presence in the National Capital Region (NCR), as IREO has sizeable land parcels in the region, particularly in Gurugram. Everstone had earlier floated offshore real estate funds and co-promoted warehousing company Indospace along with US-based Reatmer.

On completion of the deal, the IREO India Companies will be operated by an independent management team executing an agreed business plan under the guidance of DLF and Everstone.

“The alliance combines DLF’s proven development expertise with the strong capabilities of a global investment manager, with the aim of restoring momentum, unlocking embedded growth and building a stronger, more resilient business,” DLF said in a release.

The deal is expected to close next year.

“Bringing together strong industry experience and global investment capabilities, we look forward to unlocking the growth potential of the IREO India Companies,” said Ashok Kumar Tyagi – managing director, DLF.

“It’s our privilege to partner with DLF, especially given their incredible capabilities in a market they understand extremely well. Consistent with our fiduciary responsibilities, we look forward to working hard and creating significant value for our IREO Funds investors,” said Sameer Sain, co-founder & CEO, Everstone Group.

Singaporean fund GIC had earlier acquired a stake in DLF’s commercial arm, DLF Cyber City, and floated a JV with the latter to invest in residential projects in NCR.

IREO Group is a Gurugram-based developer and investor that entered the country’s property market in 2004 as a foreign private equity fund before venturing into real estate development.

The group has projects across residential, commercial, retail and hospitality segments, with a significant presence in Delhi-NCR and projects in Punjab and Tamil Nadu. Its prominent Gurugram developments include The Grand Arch, Ireo Skyon, Ireo Uptown and Victory Valley.

DLF recently acquired 7.5 acres of land in Gurugram from IREO.

However, IREO Group has also faced legal and regulatory scrutiny over allegations of financial irregularities, diversion of homebuyers’ funds and delays in project delivery. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which initiated a money-laundering investigation following multiple FIRs, had alleged that the group diverted funds collected from homebuyers and investors for purposes other than project development.

In a prosecution complaint filed in January 2022, the agency had cited the alleged diversion of around Rs 1,225 crore overseas and identified more than 1,050 homebuyers and investors who had not received their booked properties despite making advance payments.