Dixon Technologies posted a double-digit slide in its Q2 FY27 net profit, which fell 49% year-on-year to Rs 344 crore. Last year, in the same quarter, its net profit stood at Rs 670 crore. Sequentially, too, the company’s profit inched down by 1% from Rs 663 crore in Q1 FY27.

Dixon’s consolidated revenue from operations for the July-September quarter of FY27 stood at Rs 21, 794 crore, climbing 46% YoY from Rs 14,855 crore in Q2 FY26. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue advanced 40% as compared to Rs 15, 548 crore in the preceding quarter.

Dixon Technologies earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the second quarter of FY27 stood at Rs 666 crore, down 37% YoY.

Dixon Technologies H2 FY27 profit rises 10%

For the half year ended September 30, 2026, the electronics manufacturing company’s net profit stood at Rs 1,129 crore, up 10% against H2 FY26. Its revenue from operations for the same period grew 35% to Rs 37,938 crore.

Dixon’s EBITDA for the half-year ended FY27 stood at Rs 1,657 crore, rising 8% from the same period last year.

Dixon Technologies: Prithvi Vachani appointed as additional director

The company also announced changes at the managerial level, as Prithvi Vachani has been appointed as the Additional Director of Dixon Technologies. He will serve in the capacity of Executive Director for a tenure of 5 consecutive years.

Currently, Vachani serves as the Vice President of the company. He is a graduate of Bentley University and holds a Master of Business Administration from London Business School. Prithvi Vachani is the son of Sunil Vachani, Executive Chairman of Dixon Technologies (India) Limited.

“ His exceptional foresight and leadership were notably displayed when he successfully orchestrated a major collaboration with boAt, India’s leading audio product company, resulting in the production of innovative twin wireless speakers,” the company said in its exchange filing.