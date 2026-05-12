Electronics manufacturer Dixon Technologies reported 36% YoY profit decline in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025-26. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 256 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to a consolidated net profit of Rs 400 crore in Q4 FY25.

Furthermore, Dixon Tech’s revenue also grew by just 2% YoY during the March quarter. The company recorded a consolidated revenue of Rs 10,024 crore from operations in Q4 FY26. Last year, its revenue from operations in the corresponding quarter was at Rs 10,292 crore.

Dixon Technologies profit margins declined to 2.8% during Q4 FY26, from 4.5% in the same quarter last year.

Dixon Tech dividend declared

Dixon Technologies’ board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for FY26.

“The dividend, if approved by the members of the Company at the ensuing 33rd Annual General Meeting (“AGM”), will be credited/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of AGM,”, the company said in an exchange filing.

Dixon Tech Q4 operations highlights

Dixon Tech’s mobile and other EMS division, which formed 90 percent of its total business, reported a 3% YoY operating profit decline during the quarter. While the division’s revenue was up 4% YoY, on a quarterly basis, its revenue was down 3%.

Dixon Tech’s consumer appliance division, which manufactures TVs and refrigerators, recorded a 5% YoY operating profit decline. The division, which contributes 7% to its total revenue, posted a flat 1% YoY profit growth during the March quarter.

Home appliances division, which forms about 3% of Dixon Technologies’ business, reported a 16% YoY operating profit decline during Q4 FY26. The division’s revenue shot up 9% on a yearly basis, but the revenue was down 7% QoQ.

Dixon Tech share price

Dixon Technologies’ stock closed at Rs 10,120, about 6% down in the intra-day trade. In the last 5 trading days, the company’s share price has slid by over 10%.