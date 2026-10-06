Vedanta’s board of directors will meet on Thursday, October 8, to consider and approve the company’s first interim dividend for FY27

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta, said in its regulatory filing that the company has fixed Wednesday, October 14, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the interim dividend, if declared by the board.

This will be first dividend after the demerger of the group companies into four different entities in June this year.

Vedanta interim dividend: What shareholders need to know

Shareholders whose names appear as eligible shareholders as of the record date will be entitled to receive the interim dividend, subject to the board approving the payout at its October 8 meeting.

The company has not yet disclosed the amount or per-share dividend. The payout will be determined by the board at the meeting.

Vedanta dividend history

Vedanta has paid a total dividend of ₹140 per share to shareholders since February 2023, according to data available on the stock exchanges.

The company has paid dividends every year since 2007. Its highest-ever interim dividend was Rs 31.5 per share, declared in May 2022.

In FY26, Vedanta declared interim dividends three times — in June 2025, August 2025 and March 2026. The three payouts totalled ₹34 per share during the financial year.

The company had also issued bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio in 2008.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd is part of Anil Agrawal-led vedanta group companies. It is a leading global producer of metals, critical minerals and technology, with operations across India, Africa, the Middle East and East Asia.

The company is focused on base metals and is a major producer of zinc, silver, copper, nickel and ferroalloys. In June 2026, Vedanta completed the listing of four independent companies as part of its demerger, creating more focused, sector-specific businesses.

Following the demerger, Vedanta continues to focus on its core metals and critical minerals businesses while pursuing expansion in areas linked to the energy transition and advanced technologies.

Vedanta share price

The share price of Vedanta is up nearly 4% in intraday trading. The stock has declined 6.28% over the past three months. On a year-to-date basis, Vedanta shares have fallen 56.12%.