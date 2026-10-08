Good news for Vedanta shareholders as the Anil Agarwal-led firm has announced its first interim dividend for FY27. The company’s upper board of directors has approved an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share for FY27. Vedanta will check its record books next week to ascertain shareholder eligibility for the same.

This would mark the first dividend payout by the firm following the demerger of the group companies into four different entities in June this year.

Vedanta dividend record date

Vedanta has fixed the record date of Wednesday, October 14 to determine shareholder eligibility for its Rs 5 per share interim dividend payout. Each share will carry a face value of Rs 1, and the total dividend payout will amount to Rs 1,955 crore, the company said in its exchange filing.

This marks the first dividend payout by the mining company for financial year 2026-27.

“ We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited (the “Company”) have, today, i.e. October 08, 2026, approved the First Interim Dividend 2026-27 of Rs 5/- per equity share on face value of Rs 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2026-27 amounting to Rs 1,955 crore,” Vedanta said in its regulatory filing.

When will shareholders receive the payment?

Under the Companies Act, 2013, it is mandatory for entities to make the dividend payment within 30 days from the date of declaration. This means it is likely that eligible shareholders shall receive the aforementioned dividend by the first or second week of November.

Vedanta dividend history

For FY26, Vedanta had paid a total of Rs 34 per share in dividends across three interim payouts. Ever since 2007, the company has paid dividends, and its highest-ever dividend was Rs 31.5 per share, declared in May 2022.

Vedanta share price

Vedanta’s stock ended Thursday’s trade on exchanges down 3% at Rs 253.10. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen 6%, while over the past six months its stock has declined by more than 65%.

About the company

Vedanta Ltd is part of Anil Agrawal-led Vedanta Group companies. Its core business operations comprise production of metals, critical minerals and technology, with operations across India, Africa, the Middle East and East Asia.

The company is focused on base metals and is a major producer of zinc, silver, copper, nickel and ferroalloys. In June 2026, Vedanta completed the listing of four independent companies as part of its demerger, creating more focused, sector-specific businesses.

Following the demerger, Vedanta continues to focus on its core metals and critical minerals businesses while pursuing expansion in areas linked to the energy transition and advanced technologies.