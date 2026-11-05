Major state-owned companies have declared their quarterly numbers, and all eyes are now on their dividend payout. PSU majors like Engineers India and ONGC are set to turn ex-dividend this month.

Markets will also closely watch the payouts from NALCO, NTPC, and Power Grid Corp. To make sure you don’t miss any of these, here’s a list of major PSU stocks turning ex-dividend this month.

November 5: Engineers India to turn ex-dividend

Engineers India will check its record books on Thursday, November 5, to ascertain the shareholder eligibility for its Rs 1.5 per share interim dividend payout. The amount will be paid on each share of Rs 5.

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This marks the PSU’s first dividend payout for FY27. Beneficiaries shall receive the amount within 30 days from the date of declaration in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013.

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November 6: NALCO and NTPC in focus

Four PSU stocks turn ex-dividend on Friday, November 6,, making it the busiest date for the segment. This includes National Aluminium Company, which has announced an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share, and eligible members shall receive the payout on or before December 1.

NTPC will turn ex-dividend on Friday for its Rs 3 per share dividend and commence its payment process from November 25 onwards. Power Grid Corporation has announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share for FY27, and members shall receive the payout on November 30.

For FY27, mini ratna PSU MOIL declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.20 per share of face value Rs 10 each. Beneficiaries shall receive the payment on November 30, the company said in its exchange filing.

November 11: Container Corp to trade ex-dividend

On Wednesday, November 11, Container Corporation of India will trade ex-dividend with an interim payout of Rs 1.90 per share. This marks the company’s second interim dividend for FY27, and the amount will be paid on each share of face value Rs 5.

The dividend will be dispatched to the shareholders on or after November 20.

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November 12: ONGC to announce FY27 first interim dividend

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) goes ex-dividend on Thursday, 12 November. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s board meeting scheduled for November 5.

November 17: PFC declares Rs 1.40 dividend

State-owned NBFC major Power Finance Corporation announced its second interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per share for FY27. The PSU will check its record books on Tuesday, November 17, to determine shareholder eligibility for the same. Members shall receive the payment on or before December 4.