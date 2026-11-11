Corporate India will witness a hectic day on Thursday, November 12, as thirteen companies are set to turn ex-dividend. Markets will especially eye the stock of Bayer CropScience for its Rs 90 per share dividend payout.

Additionally, FMCG major Hindustan Unilever will be on investors’ radar for its Rs 19 dividend payout, and PSU stocks of ONGC and NLC India will also gain traction for their payouts. Here’s a list of 7 dividend stocks to watch for November 12.

Bayer CropScience Rs 90 per share interim dividend

The stock of Bayer CropScience will trade ex-dividend on Thursday, November 12, for its Rs 90 per share interim dividend payout. The dividend will be paid on each share of Rs 10. Beneficiaries shall receive the payment by November 30.

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Taparia Tools announces Rs 40 dividend

Taparia Tools declared an interim dividend of Rs 40 per share for FY27. The amount will be paid on each share of Rs 10, and the stock will turn ex-date on Thursday. Under the Companies Act, 2013, members shall receive the payment within 30 days from the date of declaration.

HUL declares Rs 19 interim dividend

Hindustan Unilever announced an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share at its board meeting, marking its first dividend payout for FY27. The company will check its record books for the same on November 12, while payment shall be paid to members by November 25.

Godfrey Phillips India to trade ex-dividend on November 12

Godfrey Philips India’s stocks will also be in focus for its Rs 10 per share interim dividend payout. In accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, members shall receive the payment within 30 months from the date of declaration.

IRB Infrastructure announces second interim dividend

IRB Infrastructure has announced its second interim dividend of Rs 0.05 per share. The said amount will be paid on each share of Rs 1. Eligible shareholders shall receive the payment on or before December 4. In July, the company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.05 per share.

ONGC and NLC India in focus

Streets will also watch out for state-run companies, as ONGC’s Rs 8 per share and NLC India’s Rs 1.50 per share dividend payout will draw attention. Shareholders will receive the payment as per statutory guidelines.