A host of large-cap companies are set to turn ex-dividend in the coming days. These include giants like Infosys, Asian Paints, and Varun Beverages. PSU giants like Coal India, Engineers India, and Power Grid Corporation of India have also fixed their record date for this week.

Thirty-five companies will check their record books this week to determine the shareholders eligible for their dividend payout. Here’s a list of dividend stocks that should be on investors’ radar.

November 3: Infosys to turn ex-dividend

Market focus will be on IT giant Infosys, which has set the record date for Tuesday, November 3, to determine shareholder eligibility for its Rs 26 per share interim dividend payout. Beneficiaries shall receive the payment by November 11.

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Defence PSU Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders will turn ex-dividend on Tuesday for its Rs 5 per share interim dividend. Gravita India will check its record books on the same day for its Rs 7.70 per share interim dividend, and members will receive the payment on November 25.

RR Kabel has announced an interim dividend of Rs 6.5 per share, and Sasken Technologies has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share, with ex-dates on November 3.

November 4: Coal India and Asian Paints in focus

Eight companies will turn ex-date on Wednesday, November 4, and major focus will be on PSU Coal India for its Rs 10.25 per share dividend payout. Asian Paints will determine the shareholder eligibility for its interim dividend of Rs 5.75 per share on the same day.

Godrej Consumer Products’ Rs 4 per share interim dividend, Praruh Technologies Rs 1 per share interim dividend, Privi Speciality Chemicals Rs 5 per share interim dividend, and Vaibhav Global’s Rs 1.50 per share will also remain in focus.

November 5: Engineers India & Varun Beverages to turn ex-dividend

Engineers India will turn ex-dividend on Thursday, November 5, for its Rs 1.50 per share interim dividend payout. Then, Sanofi India’s Rs 75 per share interim dividend will be in focus. Sun TV Network will check its record books on the same date for its Rs 3.75 per share interim dividend.

Varun Beverages will check shareholder eligibility for its Rs 0.50 per share interim dividend on the same day. A total of eight companies are slated to turn ex-dividend on November 5.

November 6: NTPC and Power Grid Corp in focus

A total of 14 companies are slated to check their record books on Friday, November 6. Power Grid Corporation’s Rs per share interim dividend, NTPC’s Rs 3 per share interim dividend, and Info Edge (India) Ltd’s Rs 3 per share interim dividend will remain in focus.