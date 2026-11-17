Corporate India is set to witness major action this week as heavy investor interest companies are set to turn ex-dividend. Some notable names include Page Industries, which will be watched for its Rs 150 per share dividend payout.

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland will gain traction over its Re 1 per share dividend, and PSU stocks of Oil India and Power Finance Corporation will be monitored on the same. Here are top five dividend stocks to watch for this week.

#1 PFC turns ex-date on November 17

Power Finance Corporation has fixed the record date of November 17 for its second interim dividend of Rs 4.10 per share of face value Rs 10. Beneficiaries shall receive the payment on or before December 4.

Advertisement

Prior to this the PSU had declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.90 per share in August. In FY26, the company had paid a total of Rs 18.55 per share in dividends.

#2 Page Industries announces Rs 150 dividend

The stock of Page Industries will turn ex-dividend on November 18 as the company will ascertain the shareholder eligibility for its second interim dividend payout of Rs 150 per share. Entitled members are expected to receive the payment on or before December11.

Participants will focus on the payout as the company reported slow profit growth in its Q2 FY27 results and also suffered margin pressure. In August, Page Industries had announced an interim dividend of Rs 200 per share.

#3 Mannapuram Finance to turn ex-date on November 18

NBFC major Mannapuram Finance will check its record books on November 18 to determine the shareholders eligible for its Rs 1 per share interim dividend. The amount shall be paid on each share of face value Rs 2. Previously, the company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 1 in August.

Under the Companies Act, 2013, eligible members shall be credited with the amount within 30 days from the date of declaration.

#4 Oil India declares Rs 7 interim dividend

State-owned oil firm Oil India announced its first interim dividend of Rs 7 per share, for which its stock will turn ex-dividend on November 20. This means in order to receive the dividend, an investor must hold the PSU’s stock on or before the record date.

Beneficiaries shall receive the payment on or before December 12.

#5 Ashok Leyland to turn ex-dividend on November 20

Large-cap auto firm Ashok Leyland has set the record date of November 20 for its Rs 1 per share interim dividend. The amount will be paid on each share with a face value of Rs 1. The said amount will be paid on or before December 13.