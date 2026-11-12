State-owned enterprise Oil India has announced its first dividend for FY27. The PSU has approved an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share, and the company will check its record books next week to determine shareholder eligibility for the same.

Meanwhile, members shall receive the payment in December. Here are the details about the Oil India dividend.

Oil India dividend record date

Oil India has fixed the record date of Friday, November 20 to ascertain shareholder eligibility for its Rs 7 per share dividend payout. The dividend will be paid on each share of Rs 10.

Beneficiaries shall be credited with the said amount on or before December 12. In FY26, the PSU major had paid a total of Rs 11.50 per share in dividends over three tranches.

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Oil India Q2 FY27 profit rises 61%

For Q2 FY27, Oil India posted its net profit at Rs 2,309 crore, up 7% year-on-year (YoY) against Rs 1,429 crore in the year-ago period. The growth was driven by an increase in crude oil production and realisations.

Its revenue from operations for the same quarter jumped 30% YoY to Rs 11, 915 crore from Rs 9.175 crore in Q2 FY26. Sequentially, the PSU’s bottom line declined 36% from Rs 3,630 crore in Q1 FY27, while its top line contracted 7.5% compared to Rs 12,886 crore in the trailing quarter.

During H1 FY27, Oil India achieved its highest half-year drilling performance as 42 wells were drilled, the company said in its press release. The PSU’s material subsidiary NRL also demonstrated strong performance, it added.

“Crude throughput during Q2 FY27 stood at 803 TMT, registering an increase over 753 TMT in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. For H1 FY 2026-27, crude throughput reached 1,594 TMT, compared to 1,552 TMT in H1 FY 2025-26,” the PSU said in its statement.

Oil India share price

On November 12, the stock of Oil India ended on the NSE at Rs 440, down 1.3% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen around 1%, while over the past six months, its stock has declined nearly 7%.