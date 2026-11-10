India’s largest tyre manufacturer, MRF, has announced its first interim dividend for FY27. The company will check its record books next week to confirm shareholder eligibility for its Rs 3 per share dividend, and beneficiaries will receive the payment by next month.

The tyre maker also announced its quarterly results on Tuesday, posting a 23% year-on-year dip in its net profit. Here are all the details you should know about MRF’s dividend payout and Q2 FY27 results.

MRF: Dividend record date

MRF’s board of directors has set the record date of Tuesday, November 17, to determine the shareholders eligible for its interim dividend of Rs 3 per share. The dividend shall be paid on each share of Rs 10.

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Eligible members shall receive the payment on or after December 1. This means if you wish to receive MRF’s Rs 3 per share interim dividend, your name should appear in the company’s record books on or before November 17.

MRF Q2 FY27 net profit falls 23% YoY

The tyre maker posted a double-digit slide in its Q2 FY27 net profit to Rs 417 crore, down 23% YoY against Rs 540 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations for the second quarter of FY27 stood at Rs 8,660 crore, up 17% YoY compared to Rs 7,379 crore in Q2 FY26.

On a sequential basis, MRF’s profit fell 13% from Rs 479 crore in Q1 FY27, while its topline rose 3% against Rs 8,415 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

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MRF share price

On November 9, MRF’s stock ended on the NSE at Rs 125,105, down 1% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its share price has advanced nearly 2%, while over the past six months its stock has declined 4%. Indian stock markets are closed on November 10 on account of Diwali-Balipratipada.

About the company

Formerly known as Madras Rubber Factory, MRF is the largest manufacturer of tyres in India. The company also manufactures other rubber products like tubes, treads, conveyor belts, paints, etc. It is headquartered in Chennai.