Bajaj Holdings‘ subsidiary, Maharashtra Scooters, has announced an interim dividend of Rs 160 per share, marking its first dividend payout for FY27. The company will check its record books next week to determine shareholder eligibility for the same.

Beneficiaries shall be credited with the due amount by October. To make sure you don’t miss out on any details, here are all the details about Maharashtra Scooters’ interim dividend payout.

Maharashtra Scooters: Dividend record date

The Bajaj Group company declared an interim dividend of Rs 160 per share of face value Rs 10 each. The record date for the same has been set for Monday, September 21.

This essentially means that, if an investor wishes to receive the payout, they need to hold shares of Maharashtra Scooters on or before the mentioned date.

“… the record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the Interim Dividend has been fixed as Monday, 21 September 2026,” the company said in its exchange filing.

When will shareholders receive the dividend?

The dividend amount shall be credited to the beneficiaries on or before Tuesday, October 12. In FY26, the company had paid a total of Rs 220 in dividends.

Maharashtra Scooters: Q1 FY27 result

For Q1 FY27, the company posted standalone net profit of Rs 3.32 crore, down 91% year-on-year from Rs 35.26 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Its total revenue from operations plunged over 80% YoY to Rs 5.41 crore, down from Rs 29.27 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

Maharashtra Scooters share price

In Tuesday’s intraday session, Maharashtra Scooters stock was trading flat on the exchanges. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen over 3%, while over the past six months its stock has delivered a return of around 3%.