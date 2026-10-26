As major large caps have announced their quarterly earnings, the dividend season is also starting to unfold. A set of 14 stocks are set to turn ex-dividend between October 27 and October 30.

These include PSU firms such as Chennai Petroleum Corporation and RailTel Corporation of India. IT firms. IT firms like Cyient and L&T Technology Services will also be in focus for their dividend payout. Financial services companies like Shriram Finance, Crisil, and Nippon India Life AMC will also attract investor interest over their payouts.

Here’a a list of stocks set to turn ex-date over the coming days

Oct 27: LTTS to turn ex-dividend

L&T Technology Services has set the record date of Tuesday, October 27 for its interim dividend payout of Rs 20 per share. Eligible members shall receive the dividend within 30 days from the date of declaration in compliance with the Companies Act, 2013.

In FY26, the company had paid a total of Rs 58 per share in dividends over two tranches.

Oct 28: Cyient and Nippon Life India to turn ex-date

Two stocks go ex-dividend on Wednesday, October 28. Cyient has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share of face value Rs 5. Shareholders whose name appear in the company’s record books on or before this date shall receive the dividend payment by November 17.

Nippon India Life Asset Management has also fixed its record date for the same day, as the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 9.50 per share of face value Rs 10 each. Beneficiaries shall receive the payment on and from November 5.

Oct 29: Crisil and Shriram Finance in focus

Ratings firm Crisil will has set the record date of Thursday, October 29 to determine the shareholder eligibility for its Rs 17 per share dividend payout. The amount shall be paid on each share of face value Re 1, and shareholders will receive the payout by November 17.

Shriram Finance will also trade ex-date on Thursday, for its Rs 6.5 per share dividend payout on each share of Rs 2. Investors will be credited with the dividend payout before November 20. Also, Ksolves India has scheduled the record date of October 29 for its Rs 1 per share dividend payout.

Oct 30: CPCL and RailTel Corp of India to turn ex-date

Eight stocks will turn ex-dividend on Friday, October 30. Chennai Petroleum Corporation has declared an interim dividend of Rs 25 per share, which the eligible members shall receive on or before November 21.

DCM Shriram and RailTel Corporation of India are also ex-dividend on the day, with the amounts not specified in the exchange data. The railway PSU’s shareholders will receive the payment on November 20.

Dividend amounts of Amwill Health Care Rs 0.5, Hypersoft Technologies Rs 0.25 and Sagility Rs 0.15 per share will also gain traction.

What is record date?

It is the date on which a company checks its record books to determine the shareholders eligible for its various corporations like dividend payouts, stock split, rights issues etc . Investors need to hold the shares before the ex-dividend date to be eligible for the payout. Shares bought on or after that date do not carry the dividend.