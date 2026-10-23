IT bellwether Infosys has announced its first interim dividend for FY27. The tech firm will check shareholder eligibility for its Rs 26 per share interim dividend payout next month, and by the second week of November, beneficiaries will receive the amount.

Here’s all you need to know about the Infosys dividend payout

Infosys: Dividend record date

The IT major has declared an interim dividend of Rs 26 per share. The record date for the same has been fixed for Tuesday, November 3. This means, investors whose names appear in the company’s record books on or before this date are eligible for dividend payout.

Beneficiaries shall receive the said amount in their bank account by November 11, which has been set as the payout date by Infosys. This marks the first dividend payout for FY27 by the tech firm. In FY26, Infosys paid a total of Rs 48 per share in dividends, over two tranches.

Infosys: Q2FY27 result

For Q2 FY27, Infosys posted a 6% year-on-year rise in its net profit to Rs 7,823 crore against Rs 7,364 crore reported in the year-ago period. Sequentially, its profit inched up from Rs 7,769 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for the July-September quarter stood at Rs 49,244 crore, advancing nearly 11% as compared to Rs 44,490 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, its topline rose 2% from Rs 48,211 crore reported in Q1 FY27.

“We had strong large deals of $5.2 billion, including a mega deal of over $2 billion, reinforcing our position as a trusted partner in the marketplace when clients embark on large and complex transformation programs,” said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD of Infosys.

He added that company’s AI revenue stood at at 10.5% and grew 29% quarter-on-quarter. “As enterprises move to AI adoption at scale, the strong growth in AI revenues is a recognition of our differentiated market positioning and client confidence,” he added.

Infosys share price

Infosys ended the trade for October 23 on exchanges flat at Rs 1,153.80. Over the past one month, its stock has delivered a return of nearly 13%, while over the past six months its share price has fallen by 8%.