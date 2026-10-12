Another IT giant has announced its interim dividend for the September quarter. HCL Technologies has declared its third interim dividend for FY27, taking its cumulative dividend payout to Rs 48 per share.

The tech firm has declared an interim dividend payout of Rs 12 per share for the July-September quarter of 2027. The company will check its record books this week to determine shareholder eligibility for its interim dividend payout, and beneficiaries will receive the said amount by month end.

Here are all the details you should know about HCL Technologies’ dividend payout

HCL Technologies: Dividend record date

HCL Technologies has announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share. The dividend will be paid on each share of Rs 2. The record date for the same has been scheduled for Friday, October 16.

This means if you wish to be eligible for the company’s dividend payout, you need to appear in its record books on or before the mentioned date. Beneficiaries shall receive the payment by October 26.

HCL Technologies: Q2 FY27 result

For Q2 FY27, HCL Technologies consolidated net profit was posted at Rs 5,132 crore, rising 11% sequentially from Rs 4,626 crore reported in the previous quarter. Its bottom line climbed 21% year-on-year.

HCL Technologies’ consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended September stood at Rs 35,620 crore, rising 3% QoQ against Rs 34,579 crore reported in the trailing quarter. Top line advanced 11.5% YoY from Rs 31,942 crore reported in Q2 FY26.

HCL Technologies share price

HCL Technologies ended Monday’s trade at Rs 1,223 on the NSE, flat from its Friday’s close. Over the past one month, its stock has declined over 2%, while over the past six months its share price has fallen by more than 15%.

About the company

HCLTech is a global technology company that delivers capabilities centred around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. 2026, it totalled $14.8 billion.