Cochin Shipyard has announced its first interim dividend for FY27. Shareholders of Cochin Shipyard will receive an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share, and to be eligible for the same, their names should appear in the company’s register before next week.

Alongside, the PSU has declared its quarterly earnings, registering a double-digit fall in its Q2 FY27 net profit. Here are all the details investors should know about Cochin Shipyard dividend.

Cochin Shipyard: Dividend record date

For FY27, the shipbuilding PSU has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share of Rs 5 each. The record date for the same has been fixed for Monday, November 16, and beneficiaries shall receive the said amount on or before December 9.

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In FY26, Cochin Shipyard had paid a total of Rs 9 per share in dividends, over three tranches.

Cochin Shipyard: Q2 FY27 result

For Q2 FY27, Cochin Shipyard reported a 50% year-on-year fall in net profit to Rs 53.7 crore against Rs 107.7 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, its bottom line declined 64% from Rs 151.4 crore in Q1 FY27.

For the second quarter of FY27, Cochin Shipyard’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,249.2 crore, rising 12% YoY from Rs 1,118.6 crore in Q2 FY26. Sequentially, its topline expanded 15% compared to Rs 1,094 crore in the trailing quarter.

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On a segment-wise basis, Cochin Shipyard’s revenue from its shipbuilding vertical grew 3% YoY to Rs 783 crore from Rs 759 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from the ship repair segment rose 30% to Rs 466 crore. However, income from the unallocated segment fell 35% YoY to Rs 82 crore.

Cochin Shipyard share price

On November 10, the stock of Cochin Shipyard ended on the NSE at Rs 1,290, up 4% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen 15%, while over the past six months, its share price has declined around 27%.