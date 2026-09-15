Bajaj Holdings & Investment announced its first interim dividend of Rs 65 per share for FY27. The company’s senior management has fixed the record date for the same as September 21, while beneficiaries shall receive the amount next month.

Here’s all you need to know about Bajaj Holdings & Investment dividend and the payout dates –

Bajaj Holdings & Investment: Record and payment date

The NBFC major has declared an interim dividend of Rs 65 per equity share of Rs 10 each. This reflects a payment of 650% of the share’s face value. The Baja Group company will check its record books next week, i.e., Monday, September 21, to ascertain shareholder eligibility for this payout.

Under the T+1 cycle, investors must hold the company’s shares by its record date to be eligible for the dividend payout.

“Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the Interim Dividend has been fixed as Monday, 21 September 2026,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

Beneficiaries shall be credited the dividend amount on or before Tuesday, October 13, it added.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment: Q1 FY27 result

For Q1 FY27, the company reported its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,706 crore, down 22% year-on-year from Rs 3,487 crore reported in the year-ago period. However, its revenue expanded 24% YoY to Rs 419 crore.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment share price

The NBFC’s stock was trading flat in Tuesday’s intraday session on exchanges. Over the past one month, its share price has declined nearly 4%, while over the past six months, its stock has delivered a return of nearly 17%.