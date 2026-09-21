It’s going to be a busy week for corporate India as more than 170 companies are set to check their record book. Public sector undertakings (PSUs) would be in special limelight, as stocks of Bharat Dynamics, IRCTC, Engineers India, and BEML are set to turn ex-dividend.

Additionally, shares of Maharashtra Scooters, Dixon Technologies, and Titagarh Rail Systems will gain traction for their dividend payout. Here are all the major dividend stocks you need to monitor this week:

September 21: Maharashtra Scooters & Bajaj Holdings to turn ex-dividend

Bajaj Group companies Maharashtra Scooters and Bajaj Holdings will check their record books on Monday, September 21, to determine shareholder eligibility for their dividend payout of Rs 160 per share and Rs 65 per share. Maharashtra Scooter shareholders shall receive the payout by October 12, while the NBFC shall credit the due amount by October 13.

Defence PSU Bharat Dynamics will be in focus for its Rs 0.40 per share final dividend payout, while the stock of state-owned transport utility firm, Container Corporation of India, will check its record books on Monday to ascertain the shareholder eligibility for its Rs 1 per share final dividend.

Additionally, final dividends of large-caps like Dixon Technologies Rs 10 per share, Kajaria Ceramics Rs 6 per share, and Vedant Fashions Rs 7.75 per share will also attract investor interest. A total of 53 stocks will turn ex-dividend on Monday.

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September 22: IRCTC and BEML in focus

Tuesday will be the busiest day for corporate India, as 61 companies are slated to check their record books. Of these, PSU stocks will remain in high focus as IRCTC will go ex-dividend on its Rs 0.50 per share final dividend, BEML’s Rs 12.28 per share final dividend, and NLC India’s Rs 0.25 per share final dividend will gain traction.

KPI Green Energy has set the record date of Tuesday, September 22, to check the members eligible for its Rs 0.25 per share final dividend and Rs 0.15 per share special dividend. Streets will also monitor telecommunications firm HFCL’s Rs 0.20-per-share dividend and defence manufacturer NIBE’s Rs 1.3-per-share final dividend.

Quality Power Electrical Equipment will turn ex-dividend for its Rs 1 per share final dividend.

September 23: Titagarh Rail Systems to turn ex-dividend

Stock of Titagarh Rail Systems will go ex-dividend for its Rs 1 per share final dividend. Markets will. PNC Infratech’s Rs 0.60 per share final dividend and Apollo Microsystems’ Rs 0.25 per share final dividend will also remain in focus.

PSU stocks that will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, September 23 include Gujarat Mineral Development Corp’s Rs 9.50 per share and Mishra Dhatu Nigam’s Rs 1.25 per share final dividend. A total of 55 companies will check their record books on Wednesday.

September 24: Engineers India to check record books

Navratna PSU Engineers India will be on investors’ radar as the firm will check its record books on Thursday, September 24, to determine shareholder eligibility for its Rs 2.50 per share final dividend payout. Under the Companies Act 2013, beneficiaries shall receive the said amount within 30 days from the date of declaration.

It would be a relatively thin day for corporate India as just four companies will turn ex-dividend.

September 25: Small caps in focus

Small-cap LGT Global Hospitality will go ex-dividend for its Rs 0.25 per share final dividend payout. Sri Lotus Developers and Realty’s Rs 0.50 per share final dividend and Noble Polymers’ Rs 0.05 per share final dividend will also be determined on Friday, September 25.

Conclusion

The week will pay heavy focus to dividend payouts of PSU stocks including Engineers India, Bharat Dynamics, IRCTC, and BEML. Markets will also monitor large caps like Titagarh Rail Systems, KPI Green, and Dixon Technologies. With this, a total of 178 companies will turn ex-dividend this week.