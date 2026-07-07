With electricity demand expected to remain high this summer, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has asked states and power distribution companies (discoms) to identify overloaded transformers and feeders well before the peak season, saying most summer power cuts now stem from weak distribution networks rather than a shortage of electricity.

In an advisory issued to all states and Union Territories, the CEA said, “a significant portion of summer load shedding is not caused by generation shortage but due to distribution network constraints, transformer failures, overloaded feeders, inadequate preventive maintenance, delayed augmentation and poor visibility of emerging load growth pockets.”

The advisory comes as rising air-conditioner use, urbanisation, EV charging, commercial activity and agricultural demand are pushing local distribution networks beyond planned capacity. The CEA said many outages occur because network expansion has not kept pace with demand growth.

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The authority has directed every discom to complete a Summer Preparedness Review by February, identifying distribution transformers loaded above 80%, power transformers above 75%, overloaded feeders, low-voltage pockets and high-growth demand centres. It said transformers operating above 90% loading should be augmented immediately, while feeders crossing 80% loading should be strengthened before summer.

The CEA has also asked utilities to use smart-meter data and GIS-based mapping for feeder-level load forecasting and network planning. It directed discoms to complete preventive maintenance of substations, feeders and transformers before the onset of summer, stating that “no critical maintenance activity shall be deferred for the summer season except under exceptional circumstances.”

To improve supply reliability, the advisory recommends keeping mobile transformers and critical spares ready, deploying dedicated restoration teams and strengthening outage management systems integrated with SCADA, GIS and smart-meter infrastructure. It also calls for wider adoption of Time-of-Day tariffs and demand-response programmes to flatten peak demand.

The CEA said “most summer load shedding can be prevented if utilities identify assets exceeding 80% loading six months in advance and take corrective actions before the onset of the peak season,” urging discoms to move from reactive repairs to predictive planning and preventive maintenance.