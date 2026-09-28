Dilip Buildcon has emerged as the successful bidder for a Rs 1,151 crore 400 KV transmission project in Maharashtra. Along with this The company also informed the exchanges that it has emerged as the L-1 bidder for a Rs 688.23 crore NHAI project to build a 9.66-km elevated corridor in Solapur, Maharashtra.

With these two projects, Dilip Buildcon has secured projects worth nearly Rs 1,840 crore in Maharashtra.

Dilip Buildcon’s transmission project in Maharashtra

Dilip Buildcon has been declared the successful bidder by REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL), is acting as the bid process coordinator on behalf of Maharashtra State Transmission Utility. This is for the development and operation of the intra-state transmission system for establishing the 400 KV AIS Yavatmal (Babhulgaon) project.

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The EPC component for Dilip Buildcon is valued at Rs 1,151.47 crore, excluding GST.

Project to be completed in 24 months

Dilip Buildcon will acquire 100% equity of the project special purpose vehicle (SPV) and will act as the transmission service provider. Its responsibilities will include the development, financing, design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of the transmission assets, along with their operation and maintenance.

The construction and commissioning of the project are scheduled to be completed within 24 months from the effective date. The company will operate the project for 35 years from the commercial operation date (COD), following the construction period.

Dilip Buildcon L-1 bidder for Maharashtra corridor

Dilip Buildcon has been declared the L-1 bidder for a Rs 688.23 crore project awarded by NHAI in Maharashtra.

The project involves the construction of a four-lane elevated corridor, including approaches, from Old Pune Naka to Boramani Naka on NH-65 in Solapur city.

The elevated corridor will span 9.66 km and will be developed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). The project cost of ₹688.23 crore excludes GST.

Dilip Buildcon will have 24 months to complete the construction. The project will have an operation period of 15 years from the commercial operation date.

The contract is a domestic order from NHAI and has been classified as a general contract at the L-1 stage.

With these two projects, Dilip Buildcon has secured projects worth nearly ₹1,840 crore in Maharashtra.

Dilip Buildcon share price

The share price of Dilip Buildcon has declined 2% in the intraday trading session. The stock has fallen 14.67% so far this year.