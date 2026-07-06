Diamond Power Infrastructure secured a Rs 435.71 crore order to supply High Tension (HT) and Low Tension (LT) power cables for a 310 MW data centre project in Hyderabad. The share price of Diamond Power Infrastructure surged 10% in the intraday trading session.

The order has been awarded by Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Sterling and Wilson, and Blue Star for the HYD22 to HYD26 data centre projects in Telangana.

Diamond Power to supply cables for 310 MW data centre

Under the contract, Diamond Power Infrastructure will supply around 21.35 lakh metres of power cables. This includes about 1.89 lakh metres of HT cables and 19.46 lakh metres of LT cables.

The company informed stock exchanges that the deliveries will begin in the first week of August 2026 and will continue in phases until March 2027. The supplies will be delivered to Hyderabad under DAP (Delivered at Place) terms.

The pricing of the order will be based on the IEEMA Price Variation (PV) formula, with April 2026 indices taken as the base.

Diamond Power Infrastructure said the contract is among “the larger single cable supply orders in India’s data center segment and reinforces the Company’s position as a preferred supplier of power cables for mission-critical digital infrastructure.”

Data centre expansion to drive cable demand

The company noted that India’s data centre industry is expected to generate significant demand for power cables over the coming years. Umesh Chayya, Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Diamond Power Infrastructure said, “This order for the 310 MW Hyderabad campus validates our manufacturing capability, quality systems and delivery reliability for mission-critical infrastructure. This is amongst the largest Data Center order for Power Cables in the Country. We look forward to executing it to the highest standards within the committed timeline.”

According to Diamond Power Infrastructure every megawatt of data centre capacity requires extensive power infrastructure, creating strong demand for HT and LT cables. It estimates the wires and cables opportunity from India’s data centre EPC pipeline at around Rs. 4,600 crore during FY25-FY30.

Diamond Power Infrastructure share price

The share price of Diamond Power Infrastructure has gained 13.31% in last one month. On year-to-date basis the stock has gained 58.32%.