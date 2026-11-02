​Fast-food chain operator Devyani International posted a sharp contraction in its Q2 FY27 net loss, which declined to Rs 24 lakh as compared to a loss of Rs 22 crore in Q2 FY26. However, on a sequential basis, the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut in India swung into loss against a profit of Rs 14.6 crore in Q1 FY27.

​The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended September of FY27 stood at Rs 1,519 crore, up 10% year-on-year from Rs 1,376 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, its topline declined nearly 4% YoY against Rs 1,580 crore in the trailing quarter.

​The rise in profit and revenue was mainly driven by rise in same-store sales growth and improved margins.

Devyani International EBITDA rises 17% YoY

​The quick-service restaurant chain operators earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortizatsation for the reporting period stood at Rs 228 crore, climbing 17% YoY from Rs 194 crore in Q2 FY26. Sequentially, its EBITDA fell over 10% from Rs 255 crore in the preceding quarter.

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​The company’s EBITDA margins advanced by 90 basis points in Q2 FY27 to 15% from 14.1% inQ2 FY26.

​Devyani International store count up 7% YoY

​For the period ended September 30, 2026, Devyani International’s store count stood at 2,325, up nearly 7% YoY from 2,175 stores in Q2 FY26. During the quarter, the company added 70 new net stores, and KFC led the store additions.

​The company said it is on track to meet its full-year guidance of 200-220 net new additions.In Q2 FY27, fast-food chain KFC added 50 net new units in India, taking its total footprint in the country to 1,923 and 2,325 globally.

​“Our growth momentum carried on firmly into the second quarter. We have had a good quarter with positive SSSGs ranging from 4% to 9% across our brand portfolio in India except PH which saw sequentially better numbers,” said Ravi Jaipuria, Chairman of Devyani International.

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​Inflation and food drive inspections addd hamper store operations

​He added that food and fuel inflation have added pressure on household budget and the company is repositioning itself to the current macroeconomic environment. Jaipuria also said growing inspection drives by domestic food authorities have disrupted store operations.

​“A heightened inspection drive from the Food authorities across the country disrupted store operations during the inspections. While we strongly believe that a strong focus on hygiene and operational control is needed and will help the formalization journey for the industry, there needs to be consistent application of the same,” said Jaipuria

​Devyani International share price

​On November 3, Devyani International’s stock was down nearly 3% in the intraday trading session. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen over 7%, while over the past six months, its stock has declined 4.5%.