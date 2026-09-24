The West Bengal government has handed over around 580 acres of land for around 33 industrial projects involving an estimated investment of Rs 60,000 crore. The projects are expected to create nearly 62,000 jobs and will cover sectors such as semiconductors, defence and ammunition, solar energy, electric vehicles, pharmaceuticals, steel, food processing, textiles, engineering and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The land allotments are part of the state’s plan to attract fresh investment and speed up industrial development. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the government would introduce a new industrial land policy before Durga Puja festival, with provisions for land pooling, direct purchase of land, a single-window clearance system and incentives linked to job creation.

The projects must be completed within three years of receiving the land. The government has also set up a 24-hour helpline for investors to report harassment, extortion or demands for cut money.

At Milan Mela Prangan in Kolkata, in the presence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari, land allotment letters were handed over to 33 industrial units. The initiative is expected to attract proposed investments of over ₹60,000 crore and create more than 62,000… pic.twitter.com/dU2GPF1pyT — Chief Minister's Office, Govt. of West Bengal (@cmowbgov) September 23, 2026

The projects will be located in industrial parks and zones across the state, including:

Salt Lake

Falta

Ankurhati

Uluberia

Naihati

Kalyani

Haringhata

Kharagpur

Panagarh

Raghunathpur

Cooch Behar

Bengal Industry Minister Tapas Roy said the 33 projects together involved an estimated investment of around Rs 60,000 crore and could create nearly 62,000 jobs. The state government has not provided a separate financial allocation for each project. The Rs 60,000 crore is therefore the combined proposed investment across the 33 projects, not an amount being spent directly by Bengal.

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Defence project gets 256 acres

Among the 33 projects is an integrated defence manufacturing facility proposed by Jupiter Defence Private Ltd. The company has received around 256 acres at the Phase-II Industrial Park in Raghunathpur, Purulia.

The state government officials described it as the first major private-sector integrated defence manufacturing project in the non-shipbuilding segment in West Bengal. The investment amount and production timeline for the facility have not been disclosed.

We thank Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @SuvenduWB Ji, Hon'ble Minister Shri Tapas Roy Ji, and Hon'ble Minister of State Smt. @moumitabmisra Ji for their leadership and support. — Jupiter Wagons Limited (@JupiterWagons) September 23, 2026

Other projects include facilities linked to semiconductors, electric vehicles, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, steel, textiles and food processing.

Projects face three-year deadline

Officials said all 33 projects would have to be completed within three years of receiving the land. The condition has been included in the land handover agreements. The deadline means companies will now have to arrange financing, obtain technical and environmental approvals, begin construction and start operations within the stipulated period. The government’s stated aim is to prevent industrial land from remaining unused.

A three-year completion deadline has also been reported as part of the state’s wider effort to ensure that allotted plots lead to actual factories and employment rather than remaining vacant.

New industrial land policy

The draft of the new industrial land policy has already been prepared, according to CM Suvendu Adhikari. The policy is expected to change how companies obtain land and approvals for factories and other industrial facilities.

“We will introduce the new industrial policy before Durga Puja. It will have provisions for direct land purchase, land pooling and a single-window system. There will also be provision for incentives linked to employment generation,” CM Adhikari said.

Under land pooling, land from several owners is assembled for a planned industrial or infrastructure project. Direct purchase involves companies or the government buying land from owners through agreements, instead of using compulsory acquisition.

Suvendu Adhikari said the government wanted to avoid disputes linked to forced land acquisition and ensure that both investors and landowners were protected.

“We are not going to misuse our power through the police. We are not here to disturb investors or farmers. We want to create an environment where both investors and landowners are protected,” he said.

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Single-window approvals for large projects

The government plans to provide a single-window system for companies investing more than Rs 100 crore. Under the proposed arrangement, investors would not have to visit several departments and local bodies separately for approvals.

The system is expected to cover building plans, land conversion, mutation, trade licences and other clearances. The state government would coordinate the approvals on behalf of the investors. The main objective is to reduce delays between land allotment and the start of construction. However, the actual impact will depend on how many departments are brought under the system and how quickly applications are processed.

Rs 5,000 crore incentive provision

CM Adhikari said the state budget included a provision of Rs 5,000 crore for industrial incentives. The proposed incentives would be linked to employment generation rather than being based only on the size of the investment.

“In the last two years, the previous government removed the incentive policy. The word incentive completely vanished. But the BJP government has reintroduced incentives with a Rs 5,000-crore provision in our budget,” he said.

It was a privilege to attend the ‘Allotment of Land for Industry’ programme held today at Milan Mela Prangan, Kolkata, in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @SuvenduWB Ji. Hon’ble Industry Minister Shri Tapas Roy Ji, distinguished members of the industry and business… pic.twitter.com/j3JA7HkKXd — Moumita Biswas Misra (@moumitabmisra) September 23, 2026

Helpline for investor complaints

The state government has launched a 24-hour toll-free helpline, 155335, for investors to report harassment, extortion or demands for “cut money”.

“If anyone disturbs or harasses you in the office, factory, or business places, please call our toll-free number 155335 and inform us,” CM Adhikari said.

He said complaints would be received at the state secretariat and forwarded for action. The government has said the helpline is intended to help companies operate without interference. The chief minister also claimed that syndicates and extortion of business people had ended in the state after he took office.

Reliance investment under discussion

Bengal CM said the state was also in talks with Reliance Industries about investments in four or five sectors. “I met Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai. He assured me that they will invest here in four-five sectors, and a company team will visit West Bengal next week,” he said.

He did not disclose the proposed sectors, the likely investment amount or the locations of the projects. The proposed Reliance investments therefore remain subject to further discussions and formal announcements by the company. The government has also referred to a proposed 2,000-bed Adani hospital in New Town as another big project under consideration.