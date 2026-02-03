The defence order in January crossed Rs 3,294 crore from key defence players like BEL, AXISCADE Technology and Solar Industries in focus. The defence sector is in focus after Budget allocation of Rs 7.85 lakh crore for FY 2026-27 to the Ministry of Defence. This allocation amounts to about 2% of India’s estimated GDP for the next fiscal. Here is a look at defence order win in the month of January.

BEL bags orders worth Rs 1,775 crore in January

In January, Defence Public Sector Undertaking Bharat Electronics (BEL) received orders worth a total of Rs 1,775 crore, with fresh contracts across defence and non-defence segments.

On January 1, BEL announced that it had secured additional orders worth Rs 569 crore since its last disclosure on December 29, 2025. Major orders include communication equipment, medical electronics, instant fire detection and suppression systems, along with upgrades, spares and services.

On January 8, the company said it had received additional orders worth Rs 596 crore for drone detection and jamming systems, mobile communication terminals, software solutions, as well as upgrades, spares and services.

Then, on January 23, BEL announced further orders worth Rs 610 crore for communication equipment, medical electronics, thermal imagers, jammers, and associated spares and services.

In the Q3 FY26 BEL said its order book position as on January 1, 2026, stood at Rs 73015 cr.

The share price of Bharat Electronics (BEL) increased 8.93% in past one month.

AXISCADES bags Rs 100 crore defence order

On January 19, AXISCADES Technologies bagged a defence order worth around Rs 100 crore through its subsidiary, Mistral Solutions. Under the contract, the company is expected to supply advanced Signal and Data Processing Units (SDPU), along with associated spares.

On January 27, AXISCADES also announced a strategic partnership with OGMA – Indústria Aeronáutica de Portugal, a subsidiary of Embraer, for Aerospace Manufacturing, Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO), airframe engineering, and certification services for both commercial and military platforms.

The share price of AXISCADES Technologies declined 18.5% in past one month.

Solar Industries bags defence export orders worth Rs 1,419 crore

On January 30, Solar Industries received an international order worth Rs 589 crore from overseas clients for the supply of defence products. On the same day the company also secured an international order worth estimated at Rs 830 crore from overseas clients for the supply of defence products.

The share price of Solar Industries gained 7% in past one month.

With continous push to ‘Make in India’ and ‘self reliance’ in defence sector, recent Budget allocation and DAC’s approval of Rs 79,000 crore worth of capital acquisition in recent Winter session companies like BEL, HAL and BDL is expected to see more orders inflows over the next two to four years, according to Motilal Oswal .