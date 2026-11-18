The Defence Ministry has sought a 20% increase in its capital expenditure allocation for the next financial year, on top of the 22% rise provided in the current year, as it steps up procurement and efforts to build domestic defence manufacturing capabilities, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said Wednesday.

The ministry was confident of securing the higher allocation, he said, adding that the proposed Finance Commission projections also provided for a substantially higher growth trajectory in defence capital spending. For 2026–27, the budgetary allocation under the capital head to the Defence Forces is over Rs 2.19 lakh Crore, which is 21.84% more than Budget Estimates of FY 2025-26.

“My focus is on capex because the revenue, power, salary, and pensions will be taken care of in any case,” Singh said at FICCI AGM.

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The emphasis would be on translating higher allocations into actual procurement and orders rather than merely securing a larger budget, he added.

The ministry signed contracts worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore last year and has already concluded contracts worth around Rs 80,000 crore in the current year, including several big-ticket procurements, Singh said. It is targeting another record in contract signings to provide greater demand visibility to domestic defence manufacturers and their supply chains, including micro, small and medium enterprises.

AMCA selection to be announced in a month

Singh said the government was set to announce the winner of the competition to develop prototypes of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), India’s proposed fifth-generation stealth fighter. Singh said the selected entity would be a private-sector company or a private-sector-led consortium, potentially with a public-sector partner.

According to media reports three contenders are in the race for the estimated Rs 15,000-crore programme – Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen & Toubro in partnership with Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Dynamatic Technologies, and Bharat Forge in partnership with BEML and Data Patterns.

Beyond the immediate AMCA programme, the government wants to create multiple domestic players across the defence manufacturing ecosystem rather than rely on a limited number of producers.

Procurement reforms to support private industry

The Defence Secretary said the government was also rewriting procurement procedures to create a more level playing field for private manufacturers. The revenue procurement manual has already been released, while the capital procurement manual is in the final stages and is expected to be issued in the next couple of months.

On foreign investment, Singh said India currently allows 100% FDI in defence, with 74% under the automatic route and the remainder through the government route. However, certain procurement categories under the Make in India framework are reserved for Indian companies with at least 51% domestic ownership.

The provision is intended to give Indian companies greater leverage to access foreign technology, undertake co-production and absorb technologies, besides improving their negotiating position with foreign partners.

“The immediate priority, he said, was to build Indian private-sector national champions before considering a wider opening of procurement opportunities to foreign companies,”Singh added.