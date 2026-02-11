The fast-expanding data-centre pipeline is expected to drive a steady rise in employment, though most near-term jobs will be temporary and linked to construction, with permanent roles emerging gradually as facilities move into full operations, analysts said.

The sector typically generates a limited number of long-term positions, largely in technical and operations roles, while most workers engaged during the build phase are hired on contract. According to a report published in November last year, India has 132 operational data centres, with another 84 projects under development, many of which are expected to draw workers from local communities.

The Union Budget’s proposal to offer a 20-year tax holiday to foreign companies setting up data centres in India, to be notified by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is expected to attract additional investment, particularly from cloud hyperscalers.

What do data analysts say?

“This could invite more projects from companies such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Meta and OpenAI,” said Naresh Singh, senior director analyst at Gartner. He added, however, that global providers would still need to navigate energy availability, tightening cybersecurity norms and evolving data-sovereignty regulations.

Job creation from data-centre projects is spread over several years and varies by project scale. Large hyperscale developments, such as the $15 billion Google–AdaniConneX AI hub under construction in Visakhapatnam, are expected to operate at capacities running into hundreds of megawatts, significantly extending the construction phase.

The highest volume of employment is generated during this period, spanning civil construction, electrical and mechanical contracting, and project delivery. “A hyperscale data centre typically creates between 400 and 600 full-time jobs per 100 MW during peak construction, lasting 18 to 36 months,” said Ashok Chandak, president of the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association and SEMI India.

India’s multi-building campus

India’s multi-building campus model often results in staggered construction cycles, allowing employment to continue over five to seven years, he added.

Permanent roles are concentrated in operations and maintenance, including data-hall technicians, electrical and mechanical engineers, network-operations-centre staff, cybersecurity professionals and facility managers. A 100 MW facility typically requires 100 to 200 such employees, depending on the level of automation and whether it is a hyperscale or colocation facility.

Beyond on-site roles, data centres also generate indirect employment across manufacturing of power and cooling equipment, fibre rollout, facilities management, ESG compliance and professional services. “For every direct job, there are five to ten indirect roles,” Chandak said, adding that headline job numbers often include these multipliers rather than only on-site staff.

States with large clusters stand to benefit more. “A data centre pipeline of around 1 GW in Karnataka can support an estimated 25,000 to 35,000 jobs across construction, long-term operations and allied ecosystem services,” said Venkatesh Deshpande of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission.

Most projects are currently moving from planning to pre-commissioning. “We expect hiring to increase in data centre operations, network and systems engineering, cybersecurity and facilities management. Once facilities go live, long-term operational hiring will pick up,” said Anil Nama, chief information officer at CtrlS Datacenters.

Chandak expects demand for electrical, cooling, network and cybersecurity skills to rise between 2025 and 2030, with AI workloads creating newer roles over time. While not mass employers, data centres, he said, offer stable, high-skill jobs with strong multiplier effects over decades.